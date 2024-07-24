I just learned the modern Olympics used to award medals for art

News
By
published

For 36 years you could compete in painting, sculpture and more.

The London 1948 Olympic Games souvenir poster
(Image credit: Heritage Images via Getty Images)

Last night, a documentary about the modern Olympic Games taught me something new. The modern Olympic Games used to award medals for art. Alongside the curling, hurdling and general running around, events were also held for artistic pursuits like sculpture. And this wasn't even a short-lived phenomenon – these events went on for the entire first four decades of its life, from 1912 to 1948 (see some of these logos from this period in our best Olympic logos roundup).

As long as the pieces were inspired by athletics, you could enter painting, sculpture, architecture, music and literature to be considered for gold, silver and bronze medals. This was inspired by the Ancient Olympic Games, which also saw artists competing alongside athletes. But why was this part of the games abandoned in 1948 – and is there a chance of creativity returning? We could so see a medal for on-the-spot graphic design or 3D modelling.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity. 

Related articles