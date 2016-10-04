Stranger Things gets an 8-bit videogame makeover – and it's brilliant!

With Nintendo's Classic Mini NES set to be released next month, 8-bit videogames are seeing a resurgence. So it was only a matter of time before the team over at CineFix reimagined hit sci-fi-horror TV show Stranger Things as an NES-inspired game. Known for 'gamifying' Hollywood blockbusters into 80's arcade action, this has got to our favourite so far from the CineFix team and director David Dutton.

Beginning with a brilliant 8-bit-style take on the title theme, the video sees the player selecting Will as the character. If you've seen the show, you know what happens next, and the journey begins to rescue him. All of the major plot points from Season 1 are covered (so don't watch it if you haven't seen the whole thing yet). And if gameplay were to be real, it would involve collecting items, such as salt for Eleven's bath, waffles and her dress as well as making use of El's powers to defeat the dreaded Demogorgon.

It's a solid and brilliant tribute to 80's videogames and one we really wish would become a reality. We'd save you in no time Will!