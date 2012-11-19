Make quick wireframe mockups on your iPad

A fast and powerful way to mock your app ideas up on the go without resorting to a paper sketchbook.

iMockups is a genuinely useful tool for web designers

iMockups enables UI designers to quickly create wireframe mockups for websites and apps. There are iPhone and iPad templates, and you drag page elements such as tabs, text areas and images to the workspace from the sidebar, and resize them to create your mockup.

The latest version (1.3.1) has fixed some bugs around reordering pages and increased the maximum canvas size, which has made it easier to use than ever.

Created exclusively for the iPad, iMockups is simple to use but has all the functionality that creative professionals need. If you're a website or app designer who creates wireframes, this is well worth looking into.

Key info

Price: £4.99

£4.99 Works with: iPad

iPad Version: 1.3.1

1.3.1 App size: 10.7MB

10.7MB Developer: Endloop System Inc

Endloop System Inc Age rating: 4+

This showcase was originally published in .net magazine issue 234.

