Make quick wireframe mockups on your iPad

iMockups enables UI designers to quickly create wireframe mockups for websites and apps. There are iPhone and iPad templates, and you drag page elements such as tabs, text areas and images to the workspace from the sidebar, and resize them to create your mockup.
The latest version (1.3.1) has fixed some bugs around reordering pages and increased the maximum canvas size, which has made it easier to use than ever.
Created exclusively for the iPad, iMockups is simple to use but has all the functionality that creative professionals need. If you're a website or app designer who creates wireframes, this is well worth looking into.
Key info
- Price: £4.99
- Works with: iPad
- Version: 1.3.1
- App size: 10.7MB
- Developer: Endloop System Inc
- Age rating: 4+
This showcase was originally published in .net magazine issue 234.
Liked this? Read these!
- 40 best iPad apps for designers
- The 20 best iPhone apps for designers
- Mobile website design: 20 pro tips