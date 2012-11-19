Topics

Make quick wireframe mockups on your iPad

iMockups allows UI designers to sketch wireframe mockups quickly and easily while on the move.

Our Verdict

A fast and powerful way to mock your app ideas up on the go without resorting to a paper sketchbook.

For

  • Excellent interface
  • Truly useful tool

Against

  • More expensive than a notebook

iMockups is a genuinely useful tool for web designers

iMockups enables UI designers to quickly create wireframe mockups for websites and apps. There are iPhone and iPad templates, and you drag page elements such as tabs, text areas and images to the workspace from the sidebar, and resize them to create your mockup.

The latest version (1.3.1) has fixed some bugs around reordering pages and increased the maximum canvas size, which has made it easier to use than ever.

Created exclusively for the iPad, iMockups is simple to use but has all the functionality that creative professionals need. If you're a website or app designer who creates wireframes, this is well worth looking into.

Key info

  • Price: £4.99
  • Works with: iPad
  • Version: 1.3.1
  • App size: 10.7MB
  • Developer: Endloop System Inc
  • Age rating: 4+

This showcase was originally published in .net magazine issue 234.

The Verdict

9

out of 10

iMockup

iPad
Web design