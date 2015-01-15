Iconic studio Sagmeister & Walsh is hiring

Sagmeister & Walsh is hiring. The iconic New York-based design firm has announced a rare opportunity for a junior project manager with a "love and knowledge of design" – so if that's you, email info@sagmeisterwalsh.com to apply.

As Jessica Walsh says on her Facebook page: "The candidate should have have strong organization skills, people skills and a business sensibility, and strong English writing skills. A love + knowledge of design is a must."

"The job would involve some general studio management, assisting Stefan + I with schedules, invoicing, and billings, and production help with organizing larger projects like photo shoots, etc. Print production experience and design sensibility is a plus, as there would be opportunities to help on many of the projects especially with production."

The studio needs little introduction. Since announcing multidisciplinary designer Walsh as partner with that mailer, Stefan Sagmeister’s pioneering design firm has continued to challenge and inspire through its stunning portfolio of commercial and experimental design.

It's an opportunity not to missed, so if organisation skills, writing skills and a love of design sounds like you, drop them a line.

