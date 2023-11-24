Live: I've already seen record iPad deals this Black Friday – what's next?

If there's one thing we know, it's iPads. Okay, we know a few more things, but iPads and iPad deals are up there. We've been tracking iPad offers on Black Friday for as long as there have been Black Friday iPad deals, and we've been running this blog for years, too. I say all this because I want you to know you could not be in better hands than ours to find you your next iPad.

The last thing we want you to have is buyer's remorse (which is all too common after Black Friday), so we'll be sharing all the advice we've got right here on this blog. We can help with which generation iPad to buy (hint: it isn't always the newest model), and whether a deal is genuinely worth your hard-earned money (it isn't always).

Our iPad generations guide is a handy companion to this post, as it walks you through all your options in detail. Plus, in there you'll find the reviews to each model – we've had hands on them all. Below this, you'll see the deals we recommend, and below that lies our expert commentary.



Best retailer deals in the UK

Best retailer deals in the US

iPad Black Friday deals: US

iPad 10th Gen (10.9-inch, 2022): $449 $349 at Amazon

Save $100: This iPad confused people at first – it was like an older Air posing as a new entry-level iPad. But it's actually a really nice nice step up from the 9th gen model – slightly bigger and with zippier performance. It's often discounted to around $399, but this Black Friday iPad deal is the best yer, beating the $379 deal we saw during Amazon Prime Day. Price check: B&H Photo $399

iPad 9th gen (10.2-inch, 2021): $329 $229 at Amazon

Save $100: I don't know if an iPad will ever be cheaper than this. This is a record saving on the oldest iPad in the range, the 2021 iPad 9th gen, which remains a solid tablet for basic requirements like browsing and entertainment. Until now, the best price was $249. Price check: B&H Photo $299

iPad Air (5th gen, 2022): $599 $499 at Amazon

Save $100: I'd say that the latest iPad Air is the best Apple tablet for most people, since it provides the best balance between power, features and price. You get Apple Pencil 2 support, which is ideal if you want to draw on the tablet. And M1 chip makes it notably more powerful while not quite being a Pro. Price check: B&H Photo $599

iPad Pro (M2, 2022): $899 $829 at B&H Photo

Save $70: The iPad Pro is not for everyone. If you just browse and watch films, this tab will be overkill. However, if you're a, well, pro, then this is all the tablet you'll need. And this model has a whopping 256GB SSD. It's actually the best iPad Pro deal that I've seen so far.

iPad mini (5th gen, 2021): $499 $399 at Amazon

Save $100: The iPad mini is often overlooked, but it also has Apple Pencil 2 support, and it's more powerful than the 9th-gen iPad, while also being nicely portable. It's easily the most comfortable iPad to use on a train, for example. There are often discounts, so this saving isn't much of a surprise, but it's welcome all the same. Price check: B&H Photo $469

iPad Black Friday deals: UK

iPad (10th Gen): £499 £437 at Amazon

Save £62: This is the best deal we've found on the 10th-gen iPad in the UK. Though this iPad initially confused us with its with its specs, we can't deny how brilliant it is. Sure, it's considerably more expensive than the 9th gen iPad, but it offers improved performance and slightly larger screen, and this record-low price helps a lot. Price check: John Lewis £479

iPad Air (M1, 2022): £669 £579 at Amazon

Save £90: For Apple Pencil 2 support and more power for creative work, there's the latest iPad Air. It's closer than ever to being a Pro thanks to Apple's own M1 chip, and gorgeous Liquid Retina display (see our iPad Air 5 review). This is the cheapest UK price since Prime Day 2022. Price check: Currys £634