Live
Live: I've already seen record iPad deals this Black Friday – what's next?
Whether you want a Pro, Air or Classic, you'll find the best prices here
If there's one thing we know, it's iPads. Okay, we know a few more things, but iPads and iPad deals are up there. We've been tracking iPad offers on Black Friday for as long as there have been Black Friday iPad deals, and we've been running this blog for years, too. I say all this because I want you to know you could not be in better hands than ours to find you your next iPad.
The last thing we want you to have is buyer's remorse (which is all too common after Black Friday), so we'll be sharing all the advice we've got right here on this blog. We can help with which generation iPad to buy (hint: it isn't always the newest model), and whether a deal is genuinely worth your hard-earned money (it isn't always).
Our iPad generations guide is a handy companion to this post, as it walks you through all your options in detail. Plus, in there you'll find the reviews to each model – we've had hands on them all. Below this, you'll see the deals we recommend, and below that lies our expert commentary.
Quick links
Best retailer deals in the UK
- Amazon: Discounts on most iPads
- Currys: Save up to £70
- John Lewis: Smallish discounts
- Very: Save up to £101
Best retailer deals in the US
- Amazon: Get up to 22% off iPads
- Best Buy: Save up to $100 on iPad
- B&H Photo: $100 off selected models
- Walmart: Selected savings, inc restored
iPad Black Friday deals: US
iPad 10th Gen (10.9-inch, 2022):
$449 $349 at Amazon
Save $100: This iPad confused people at first – it was like an older Air posing as a new entry-level iPad. But it's actually a really nice nice step up from the 9th gen model – slightly bigger and with zippier performance. It's often discounted to around $399, but this Black Friday iPad deal is the best yer, beating the $379 deal we saw during Amazon Prime Day.
Price check: B&H Photo $399
iPad 9th gen (10.2-inch, 2021):
$329 $229 at Amazon
Save $100: I don't know if an iPad will ever be cheaper than this. This is a record saving on the oldest iPad in the range, the 2021 iPad 9th gen, which remains a solid tablet for basic requirements like browsing and entertainment. Until now, the best price was $249.
Price check: B&H Photo $299
iPad Air (5th gen, 2022):
$599 $499 at Amazon
Save $100: I'd say that the latest iPad Air is the best Apple tablet for most people, since it provides the best balance between power, features and price. You get Apple Pencil 2 support, which is ideal if you want to draw on the tablet. And M1 chip makes it notably more powerful while not quite being a Pro.
Price check: B&H Photo $599
iPad Pro (M2, 2022): $899 $829 at B&H Photo
Save $70: The iPad Pro is not for everyone. If you just browse and watch films, this tab will be overkill. However, if you're a, well, pro, then this is all the tablet you'll need. And this model has a whopping 256GB SSD. It's actually the best iPad Pro deal that I've seen so far.
iPad mini (5th gen, 2021):
$499 $399 at Amazon
Save $100: The iPad mini is often overlooked, but it also has Apple Pencil 2 support, and it's more powerful than the 9th-gen iPad, while also being nicely portable. It's easily the most comfortable iPad to use on a train, for example. There are often discounts, so this saving isn't much of a surprise, but it's welcome all the same.
Price check: B&H Photo $469
iPad Black Friday deals: UK
iPad (10th Gen):
£499 £437 at Amazon
Save £62: This is the best deal we've found on the 10th-gen iPad in the UK. Though this iPad initially confused us with its with its specs, we can't deny how brilliant it is. Sure, it's considerably more expensive than the 9th gen iPad, but it offers improved performance and slightly larger screen, and this record-low price helps a lot.
Price check: John Lewis £479
iPad Air (M1, 2022):
£669 £579 at Amazon
Save £90: For Apple Pencil 2 support and more power for creative work, there's the latest iPad Air. It's closer than ever to being a Pro thanks to Apple's own M1 chip, and gorgeous Liquid Retina display (see our iPad Air 5 review). This is the cheapest UK price since Prime Day 2022.
Price check: Currys £634
iPad Pro (M2, 2022):
£1,249 £1,179 at Amazon
6% off: If you're looking to do more serious creative work on an iPad, and maybe even use it as a laptop, you're going to want a Pro. They don't often come in for big savings, but Amazon has up to £120 off in its Black Friday iPad sale. The biggest saving is on the 512GB version, which is the one I'd go for if planning to use it for work.
Price check: Currys £1,249
LIVE: Latest Updates
Actually, let me contradict myself a second... below, I mentioned that I'm finding deals on all the models of iPad. But on second look, I'm actually finding deals on the iPad Pro hard to come by. Over on Amazon, there are actually none at all!
If you're looking for a Pro this Black Friday, the current best deal I can find is over at B&H Photo. Get the M2 iPad Pro down from $899 to $829 – that's for the 256GB model.
If you're asking yourself, iPad or drawing tablet? let me direct you to a really interesting article that my colleague Beth Nichols wrote.
It has a handy breakdown of the difference between drawing tablets, pen displays and iPad tablets (I think you've probably got the last one). Really it's just a good read, especially if you're a digital artists looking for your next bit of kit.
So how is 2023's Black Friday fairing for iPad deals? I've covered the last few Black Fridays, and I can confidently say that things are... just like any other Black Friday!
I'm seeing some solid deals on the most recent models for iPad, Air, mini and Pro, and some bigger discounts on the older iterations. This is all good, especially the discounts on the recent models, as they're by far the most popular.
My current pick of all the deals? Well, I'd have to say the iPad 10th Gen, down from $449 to $349 over at Amazon, wouldn't I?! (See below).
I also got the Apple Pencil with my iPad 10... if you're after a tab with stylus, you may want to check out our guide to the best iPads drawing.
A note on that – we've tried and tested all the iPads, so we have a pretty good idea of which model is best for what task... have a read.
I did it! After a lot of umming and ahhing, I've got myself a brand new iPad 10th Gen... and man do I love it already.
Spent most of last night watching Reacher on it. The picture is stunning, the speakers decent (though I hooked it up to my JBL Charge 5 for extra oomff), and as I'm already in the Apple ecosystem, I was up and running with it instantly (isn't that one of the main appeals of Apple?!)
Anyway, will update as I continue to use it. But for now: it's my highlight of Black Friday so far!
Hello everybody! Deals editor Beren here, and welcome to our iPad live blog. We will be exclusively seeking out the best iPad deals this Black Friday, and so far, so good! There are some great deals to be had, as detailed above... I'll be adding, editing, deleting as the deals come and go. Happy dealing (that's really not a thing, is it?!)