Maxwell Render is now free for Google SketchUp

Maxwell Render for Google SketchUp is a self-contained plug-in, which enables artists to use its rendering features from within SketchUp and SketchUp Pro without the need for a full licence of Maxwell.

The basic version, which is limited in output resolution to 800 pixels, is free to use; the Licensed version, which raises the resolution cap to HD (1,960 pixels) and offers access to Maxwell’s more controllable Production rendering mode, costs $95.

For more information on Maxwell for SketchUp, visit Next Limit Technologies