Microsoft launches Internet Explorer Developer Channel

Microsoft has made good on its promise to increase communication with the web developer community by launching a version of IE that enables exploration and testing of upcoming features.

This comes just a couple of months after the unveiling of status.modern.ie, which provides information and updates about features that are in development for the next version of IE.

Google Engineer Addy Osmani expressed his excitement in this happy tweet:

Encouragingly, the IE team want to hear what you think of how features are being implemented, and they're asking devs to share their opinions in the feedback centre and also on Twitter at @IEDevChat.

IE Developer Channel also comes with improvements to the F12 developer tools, including enhanced debugging, better analysis capabilities and improved navigation.

The team are holding an #AskIE session on Thursday, 19 June at 10am-12pm PST where you can join the discussion around these new developments.

IE Developer Channel is available for Windows 8.1 and Windows 7 SP1 users and runs alongside and independently of IE11.