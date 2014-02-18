Iconic movies recreated as 8-bit GIFs

Slovakian designer Dusan Cezek combines his passions of illustration and directing

We're big fans of classic movies here at Creative Bloq. So when a creative puts a clever spin on some of our favourites, it makes our day. Slovakian designer Dusan Cezek has recreated his favourite characters and scenes using 8-bit animated gifs and the results are gloriously retro.

"I like to explore all kinds of different styles and expressions," Cezek explains. "I really don't like to be stuck with one style for too long. So this was my first and, as it seems, last pixel project. It combines my two passions: directing and illustration.

"I chose some of my favourite movies for the project - not necessarily mainstream but known enough to be recongnised." The choices include Shaun of the Dead, Fight Club and District 9. Can you recognise the other offerings?

See more inspiring work over on Dusan Cezek's Behance page.

Liked this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Useful and inspiring flyer templates

The best 3D movies coming in 2014

What do you think of this 8-bit project? Let us know in the comments box below!