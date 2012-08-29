WATCH THIS! Behind the scenes of making the Jaws animatronics

To celebrate the 100th birthday of Universal Studios 13 classic movies are being re-released on Blu-ray and DVD, and at the top of our must-buy list is Jaws.

The new version has been digitally remastered and restored from the original 35mm version, and it includes a 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack of John Williams' iconic and Oscar-winning score.

The video below, released to promote the new version of Jaws, focuses on the revolutionary animatronics work produced by the special effects team on the movie. Check it out!

