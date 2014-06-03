6 web design essentials you'll want to own

Got a bit of money burning a hole in your pocket? After a hard day beating your head against parallax scrolling and jQuery plugins , it's nice to treat yourself to that'll help you be a better web designer. So we've rounded up six more things that we think you'll love, but which will also be useful instead of just being pointless designer tat. Enjoy!

HTML5: The Missing Manual by Matthew MacDonald is a smart, digestible and efficient guide to HTML.

Kennedy by Brendan Dawes is a charming and whimsical diary app that adds your location and news headlines to an entry.

Drawing Ideas by Baskinger and Bardel is a fascinating book, written to help designers tackle big problems by sketching.

Mocky is a feedback organiser. You can pin emails and notes to a piece of work and share the bundle.

Austin Kleon's Show Your Work is a quirky, visual guide to sharing your work.

Clef replaces passwords. Hold your phone up to your screen and a 300-character password will be negotiated automatically.