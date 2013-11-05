All-new net magazine: get a two-year subscription for the price of one!

It’s time for a change. Today we’re excited to unveil the first edition of the brand new net magazine, which presents all the great features and tutorials you’re used to in a fresh new style. If you’re in the UK, you can pick up a copy in the shops today.

We know that you love the experience of reading on paper, so our goal with this redesign was to create a more beautiful product that makes the most of the printed format. We’ve re-thought the typography, layout and paper stock to achieve this end, and every section has been restructured and brought up-to-date. We’ve also lost our dot, thus ending the confusion with .NET framework.

Click here to take advantage of our special UK subscription offer.

Due to popular demand we now have a special 2 years for 1 subscription offer for US/Canada readers. Get 26 issues for just $208 - 50% off the cover price!

Main features

In our main feature this issue Dan Mall shares tips and experiences from the industry pros on how to do a website redesign the right way. Our projects section contains tutorials on making your websites work on touch-enabled devices, creating web apps with the Slim PHP micro framework, improving JavaScript loading times and getting to grips with Squarespace’s Developer Platform.

Elsewhere in the magazine, Peter Gasston explains how Web Components will change the way we develop sites, Mark Boulton tells us about his work on the Line Mode Browser project, and Martin Cooper chats to Sarah Parmenter about running her own business as a UI designer.