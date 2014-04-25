Dan Cederholm to speak at Generate London

We’re excited to announce that web standards expert Dan Cederholm will be delivering a keynote presentation at our conference, Generate, in London on 26 September.

Dan is the author of five books on web building, most recently Sass for Web Designers. Some people are reluctant to switch to Sass, and Dan himself was a late convert. His book debunks some of the myths that put people off the preprocessor and explains how it’s possible to make a gradual and convenient transition.

Dan is also well-known for co-founding design-sharing site Dribbble. You can read more about his latest book and how he sees the future of Dribbble in our recent interview, here.

We also have some exciting news about Generate New York: at 9am EST 30 April we’ll be releasing a limited number of tickets for sale at 50 per cent of the usual price. We’ll tweet a reminder, but be sure to put it in your calendar so you don’t miss out on this chance to save over $150 on your ticket! Speakers include Ethan Marcotte, Dave Shea, Karen McGrane and Carl Smith.