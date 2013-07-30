Get 50% off Generate conference tickets!

We’re holding a one-day only flash sale for Generate conference tickets starting at 9am tomorrow (July 31, 2013).

Generate 2013, .net's first ever conference for web designers, will release a limited number of sale tickets starting at a massive 50 per cent off. The sooner you click, the more you save, so you could get a ticket for as little as £137.50 if you’re one of the first to buy.

Be ready at 9am to buy your ticket to ensure you take advantage of the biggest saving.

"Generate promises to be an amazing day," said Oliver Lindberg, editor of .net. “We’ve some brilliant speakers lined up and the whole day promises to be a real treat for anybody involved in the web. I’ll be there, along with the whole .net team. I really hope you can make it too."

Generate will play host to nineteen of the web’s most inspirational and dynamic personalities. Speakers include Mark Boulton, Oliver Reichenstein, Stephanie Rieger, Jack Franklin, John McFaul and Syd Lawrence.

The packed schedule will run over two tracks and culminates in a science-meets-comedy extravaganza, ignited by the Festival of the Spoken Nerds.

Finally, if you need to present a business case to your boss, download our handy guide to everything that’s great and essential about Generate.

Generate will take place on September 13, 2013 at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London's Covent Garden.