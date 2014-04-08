Get a website for a year for less than a pound

If you're of a mind to get yourself a personal site with a proper domain and everything, but you're nor especially keen on spending much money, here's a deal from 1&1 that might suit you nicely.

For just 99p (plus VAT) you can sign up with its MyWebsite Lite deal and get a pretty sweet all-inclusive deal. You'll get a domain name (.co.uk, .com or .co) with email addresses to match, and up to 500 pages and 10GB web space.

When it comes to actually creating your site you won't need to rely on any special website builder packages; there are over 200 customisable designs available, enabling you to quickly pick a template then add your own graphics and web fonts, and be up and running in minutes.

The first year will cost you £0.99+VAT on a 12 month contract; after that it's and £6.99/month+VAT. Bear in mind of course that this deal's for personal sites only; if you were thinking of setting up an ecommerce website then you'll be better off talking to 1&1 about other hosting options.

For more details, pay 1&1 a visit.