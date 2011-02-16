IE9 rubbished by Mozilla

A senior evangelist at Mozilla has thrown cold water over Microsoft's claims that IE9 is at the cutting edge of browser technology.

Speaking on his blog, Paul Rouget asks "Is IE9 a modern browser?", and replies with an emphatic "NO", before presenting a wealth of stats to back up his claim.

Just a week after the launch of the IE9 release candidate, Rouget claims that, while IE9 is a significant improvement over previous versions of Microsoft's browser, it has arrived on the scene two years too late.