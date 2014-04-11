Meet Ethan Marcotte and Dave Shea at the Generate New York pre-event

On top of our outstanding speaker line-up and spectacular venue, there's now another reason to attend Generate New York. We've arranged a special pre-event for the evening before the conference in which Carl Smith will interview the keynote speakers, Ethan Marcotte and Dave Shea, as well as Jenn Lukas and Karen McGrane.

This is an opportunity to meet these exciting people in an intimate setting while enjoying some free drinks. We're also handing out conference badges, so you can avoid the morning rush by registering early.

We haven't confirmed the venue for the pre-event yet, so stay tuned for further information. Meanwhile, if you haven't got your ticket for Generate itself yet then head here.