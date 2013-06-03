.net Awards 2013: the winners!

This year's .net awards were all about celebrating the new talent and projects that are shaping the web industry.

Back in January we asked you to nominate the web projects and people whose achievements you thought worthy of special recogition. You didn't disappoint us. We received 643 nominations which we whittled down into shortlists of 10 per category, and then we asked you to vote for your favourites. We received over 50,000 votes, which decided the top three (or in the case of ties, four) in each category. Our panel of expert judges then picked the winners.

The winners were presented with their awards at our event on Friday 31 May. As always, the standard was very high and we think every single nominee is deserving of special recognition for their contributions to the industry. You can see the full list of winners and runners up over on The .net Awards website.