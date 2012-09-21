New Best Friends video 'Surf Bitches'

The latest video from Sheffield-based garage-pop/surf-rock outfit Best Friends has had the Creative Bloq team nodding our heads and wanting to build a peppermint island today.

The band's new single 'Surf Bitches', released this week, demonstrates a mix of slacker pop, surf rock, and UK punk and that peculiar mix of attitudes is somehow conveyed to good effect in the video.

With illustration by Lew Currie, and animation by Currie and band member Jack Collister under the banner of Hairball Animation, the video for 'Surf Bitches' has a simplicity and rawness that suits the band's garage rock sound.