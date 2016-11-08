10 things you must avoid in Photoshop

If you're a digital artist who relies on Photoshop as part of your day-to-day work, chances are that you've picked up some useful tips and tricks from Photoshop tutorials floating around on the internet. And while online lessons are sure to improve your skills, it's also useful to know what to avoid when using Photoshop.

That's where this useful video from the YouTube channel tutvid comes in. Running at nearly half an hour, this tutorial lists 10 of the most common mistakes that crop up in Photoshop projects. Instead of highlighting basic mistakes most users are familiar with, this video concentrates on more technical issues such as bevel and embossed text, selective colour techniques, and non-destructive healing.

Unlike a lot of tutorial videos on YouTube, this one is a breeze to watch thanks to its top-notch production values and a host who clearly knows what he's talking about. All of this adds up to an entertaining and informative lesson that's bound to take your Photoshop projects to the next level.