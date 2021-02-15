7 graphic design trends to cheer you up in 2021

We see plenty of graphic design trend forecasts every year, with industry experts sharing the styles, colours, typefaces and more that (they think) will emerge over the coming months. But it's particularly interesting to see what's being predicted for 2021, after a year that turned out to be, well, pretty unpredictable.

The latest company to throw its hat into the ring is stock photo library Depositphotos, which has put together an infographic featuring 7 design trends for the year ahead. From nature-inspired designs to muted palettes, it seems some much-needed calm is the order of the day for 2021 – along with some much-needed fun. Check out our best infographics for more inspiring examples.

Along with botanical designs (above), we can expect "calmness, reassurance and inspiration" from earthy colour palettes (below). But in a seemingly converse prediction, the team also says that "bright, mood-boosting" colours are also in vogue in 2021. A very colourful year, then.

Meanwhile, sophisticated typefaces are in, with round edges, soft stroke and 3D effects creating a strikingly bold effect (check out our best free fonts if you're looking for some typographical treats). Continuing the theme, 3D shapes and playful geometric elements add a splash of fun to the predictions.

The team might have pulled together a rather disparate mix of styles, but they all "revolve around themes and aesthetics that give a sense of confidence in the future and make our daily lives happier and more cheerful," which is music to our ears (eyes?) after the last twelve months.

To check out the full infographic, head to Depositphotos' website. And if you're inspired to put some of these predictions into practice, our best laptops for graphic design are all up to whatever design challenges you decide to throw at them in 2021.

