This might be the coolest design portfolio you'll ever see

We've seen plenty of amazing design portfolios here at Creative Bloq, and the common thread among all of them is how they present both work and information in unexpected ways. But this is definitely the first time we've driven a car around somebody's curriculum vitae.

Paris-based creative developer Bruno Simon has certainly created one of the most fun design portfolios out there, letting the user drive a virtual car between his projects and experience using a keyboard. It's a delightfully slick 3D experience – who needs the best Nintendo Switch deals when CVs can be this fun?

After months of hard but fun work, I'm glad to finally show you my new portfolio 🚗https://t.co/rVPv9oVMudMade with #threeJS and #canonJS pic.twitter.com/zrq8rpILq1October 24, 2019 See more

Simon shared the portfolio back in 2019, designed using Blender, and it's since received more than 400,000 visits, and in 2020, it won Site of the Year at awwwards (opens in new tab).

"The reason why I developed a new portfolio was at first for my students," Simon told Pastel (opens in new tab). Each year, I help them develop their own but mine wasn’t really a good example. I’m a gamer and I’m always saying that physics isn’t used enough in web. Going for a game where you can interact with object was therefore kind of obvious. But why a car game then? I think it’s easier to navigate than a first person game and I loved Micro Machine on Playstation when I was a kid."

If you're inspired to create a portfolio as fun as Simon's, take a look at our guide to the best Blender tutorials.

