Why now is a great time to buy the excellent 2021 iPad

With Amazon's October Prime Day 2 coming next Tuesday and Wednesday, we're already seeing some great deals come out of the woodwork, and none more appealing to the majority of users than this decent discount of $60 off the excellent 2021 iPad – down from
$329 to $269 over at Amazon.
But wait! This is not the most recent iPad?! Why are we bothering shouting about that?! It doesn't even have the M1 chip, sporting instead the cracking A13 Bionic. Well, we don't actually care about that. This is the 10.2-inch iPad – not the iPad Pro or Air. And so this is for all the streaming and media consuming that you'd want, on a beautiful retina display – not high performance video editing.
Plus, we prefer it to the most recent 2022 iPad. Yep, you heard that right. Even though our reviews of the 2021 iPad and the 2022 iPad bear the same 4 out of 5 stars, we just think that the most recent iPad lost its way, and resembles an Air (the step up) rather than an original iPad.
This model is the classic iPad, at a great price, and we love it. If you want more on where it stands in the iPad generations list, check our page out. And if you want more things Apple Prime Day 2 deals, we've got you covered there too.
iPad (9th Gen, 10.2-inch, 64GB)
Was:
$329
Now: $269.99 at Amazon
Save: $60
Overview: The Apple iPad 9th gen was released in late 2021 and is a perfect companion for media enthusiasts. The large display is great for browsing and watching movies, and the front and rear dual camera setup is decent fir video chats too.
Key features: This iPad is equipped with an A13 Bionic chip which makes streaming fast, and an Ultra Wide front camera that can fit the whole family into selfies. The PadOS will allow you to run multiple apps at once, with an impressive battery life. You can also set up a fingerprint scanner and make Apple Pay purchases.
Price history: The 9th Gen iPad retails, on average, at around $350, but the last time we saw it drop below the current price of $270 was in March 2023 when Amazon was selling it for $10 cheaper. So, this is a historically good deal.
Price comparison: Apple: $329 | Best Buy: $279.99
Reviews: We gave the Apple iPad 10.2-inch (9th Gen) a 4-star review when we tested it last year, noting only minor faults that included a lack of USB-type-C support, plus a lacklustre rear camera. It also doesn't have support for the Apple Pencil 2, so keep that in mind if you're looking for any accessories to pair with this low-cost iPad.