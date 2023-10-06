Why now is a great time to buy the excellent 2021 iPad

With Amazon's October Prime Day 2 coming next Tuesday and Wednesday, we're already seeing some great deals come out of the woodwork, and none more appealing to the majority of users than this decent discount of $60 off the excellent 2021 iPad – down from $329 to $269 over at Amazon.

But wait! This is not the most recent iPad?! Why are we bothering shouting about that?! It doesn't even have the M1 chip, sporting instead the cracking A13 Bionic. Well, we don't actually care about that. This is the 10.2-inch iPad – not the iPad Pro or Air. And so this is for all the streaming and media consuming that you'd want, on a beautiful retina display – not high performance video editing.

Plus, we prefer it to the most recent 2022 iPad. Yep, you heard that right. Even though our reviews of the 2021 iPad and the 2022 iPad bear the same 4 out of 5 stars, we just think that the most recent iPad lost its way, and resembles an Air (the step up) rather than an original iPad.

This model is the classic iPad, at a great price, and we love it. If you want more on where it stands in the iPad generations list, check our page out. And if you want more things Apple Prime Day 2 deals, we've got you covered there too.