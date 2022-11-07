Someone turned the Mr. Blue Sky lyrics into AI art (and it's as weird as it sounds)

AI-generated imagery is one of the most contentious issues in the art and design worlds right now, with the implications of automated media still far from clear. But every now and again it's fun to sit back and see weird and wonderful stuff the likes of DALL-E 2 are capable of spitting out – especially when it's set to music.

A YouTuber has fed the entire lyrics of Electric Light Orchestra's Mr. Blue Sky into a text-to-image AI tool – and it's easy to see why they chose that song. With some of the weirdest lyrics around, it's no surprise that pretty much every line has resulted in some seriously surreal stuff. (Want to have a go yourself? Check out our guide on how to use DALL-E 2.)

As you'd expect, we're seeing plenty of images of faces made out of clouds in the sky. But strangely, it's some of the more innocuous phrases that have led to more disturbing results. "I like how all the images from "Hey there, Mr Blue" to "Look around see what you do" are lovely innocent images and "Everybody smiles at you" is the most horrific thing you have ever seen," one user comments. If you're looking for some truly terrifying AI art, take a look at these alternative horror posters.

