AI-generated horror movie posters are more terrifying than the originals

AI art has already proven itself to be pretty scary, for a number a reasons. Not only are image generators like DALL-E 2 capable of churning out some pretty nightmarish images, but there's also the ethical and existential question around what the rise of automated art might mean for artists.

Leaving the latter question aside for now, here's some art that takes the idea of terrifying AI art to its logical conclusion. Digital agency Evoluted has submitted horror film-related keywords into an AI tool to create alternative posters for various classics – and the results are scarier than the originals. What to give it a go for yourself? Take a look at our guide on how to use DALL-E 2.

The original poster (left) vs the AI-generated version (right) (Image credit: Evoluted/Dimension Films/Future)

Evoluted used AI app Wonder (opens in new tab) to generate the posters, which have seen the likes of Scream, Friday the 13th and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre posters re-rendered as brand new, terrifying artworks. Indeed, plenty of these are scarier than the originals – did the shark's teeth in Jaws need to get any bigger? Check out some of the best examples below – click the right arrow to view the original poster.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Evoluted ) (Image credit: Evoluted ) (Image credit: Evoluted ) (Image credit: Evoluted )

To view the full collection, head over Evoluted's website (opens in new tab). And if you're looking for more weird and wonderful AI art, take a look at the weirdest art created with DALL-E 2.

