Forget Prime deals, grab a 32-inch curved monitor for under $250!

When it comes to monitors, you want nothing less than top-quality and Acer is renowned for its stellar hardware. So we were delighted to find this awesome US deal on an Acer curved monitor, now just $229.99 – that's a huge $70 off the original price!

This highly-rated model has a 32-inch curved screen, and its 16.2 million pixels means a super-sharp display. There's no ghosting or smearing thanks to the rapid response time, and at only $230, you'll be getting it at a knockdown price, too.

In the UK? This unbelievable Curry's deal drops this Samsung curved monitor to less than £100.

Acer curved monitor: $299.99 $229.99 at Tiger Direct

Save $70: With a 32" curved screen and 16.2 million pixels, you won't get much higher quality than this monitor at this price point. Don't miss out on this brilliant deal.

Samsung 24" Curved LED Monitor: £129 £99.99 at Curry's

Save £29: This immersive curved screen, full HD monitor is a total bargain and has HDMI/VGA input. Ideal for gaming, don't miss this deal.

LG 29'' UltraWide Monitor: £130 £190 at Laptops Direct

Save £40: This ultrawide monitor has HDMI ports and free-sync technology, which eliminate screen tearing and stuttering. For under £200 this is a steal.

