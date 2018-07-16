Amazon Prime Day deals: 47% off this Logitech wireless mouse

There's never been a better time to treat yourself to a brand new mouse – this great Amazon Prime Day deal will bag you a Logitech MX Anywhere 2 AMZ Wireless Bluetooth Mouse with 47% off the usual price. Instead of £52.99, you can get your hands on this fantastic wireless mouse for just £27.99, saving you an irresistible £25 on an essential piece of studio kit.

It's just one of an amazing range of Amazon Prime day deals you won't want to miss out on; if you're not a Prime member you can simply sign up for a free 30-day trial to grab this bargain.

And you'll be getting a lot of mouse for your money: the MX Anywhere 2 AMZ is designed for productivity, and it's built to be used anywhere – at home, in the studio or on the go. Its laser tracking sensor makes it ideal for those precision design jobs, and its battery will last up to two months on a full charge, so you can be sure it won't die just as you're running up to a deadline.

With its Pico Unifying receiver and Bluetooth Smart wireless technology it's easy to connect it to any computer you like, and as it's Logitech you can be certain of its quality. And at this price you're really not going to want to miss out on it; order now to avoid disappointment!