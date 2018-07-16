Amazon Prime Day deals: save 41% on this Wileyfox Smartphone

Today's the day to treat yourself to a new smartphone - this amazing Amazon Prime Day discount sees the price of the Wileyfox Swift 2 smartphone plummet from an RRP of £239 to just £139.99. That's a tempting saving of 41 per cent! This is just one of the many Amazon Prime Day discounts you won't want to miss. To take advantage of the offer you'll need to sign up to Prime. If you're not a Prime member you can simply sign up for a free 30-day trial and start saving.

If you're looking for a bargain smartphone with quality specs, your search might be over. Regularly priced at £239, the Wileyfox Swift 2 smartphone can now be yours for just £139.99 - that's a generous discount of 41 per cent. Running Android Oreo 8.1, this device brings together craftsmanship, design and technology in a poplar device that's sure to fly off Amazon's digital shelves.

Boasting a 5.2" full HD 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 display, a PDAF primary camera and 8MP selfie camera, this device is more than up to the job of making your snaps look their best. And with 3GB RAM, 32GB on-board storage and an expendable memory of up to 128 GB, there's plenty of room to keep your photographic masterpieces.

Popular with reviewers thanks to its affordable price tag that doesn't mean a compromise on quality, the Wileyfox Swift 2 offers incredible value all round. Don't miss out on the chance to pick up one for less this Amazon Prime Day, order yours now.