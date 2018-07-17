Amazon Prime Day deals: Save £200 on a Samsung Galaxy S8

This is our pick of the best smartphone offers around this Amazon Prime Day. Right now, you can pick up a Samsung Galaxy S8 with nearly a third off the usual price. Although it's over a year old now, this is still an absolutely brilliant smartphone – and in this deal you'll get a 64GB microSD card chucked in, too.

To take advantage of this awesome offer (or any other Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals), you need to be an Amazon Prime member. However, you can get all the same benefits on a Prime trial (sign up for a free 30-day trial here).

The Galaxy S8 is a top-notch flagship phone from Samsung, and this deal gives you a SIM-free handset with over £200 off the usual price, taking it down to £439. And for that, you get a 64GB microSD card included. Our sister site gave it four and a half stars in its review, describing the bezel-free display as 'truly iconic and beautiful' and flagged up the camera as being one of the best you'll find on a smartphone. For more details, take a look at the full Samsung Galaxy S8 review.