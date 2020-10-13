Amazon Prime Day tablet deals: This cut price Wacom Cintiq 16 is selling fast

Amazon Prime Day tablet deals are here! And they're coming in thick and fast now as the shopping event gets into full swing. Amazon has reduced the price of top-quality tablets, including this Huion Kamvas Pro 22, which is now £383, down from £479, as well as cheaper tablets such as the Huion Kamvas 16, which is now just £287. There are also deals on Wacom tablets, such as the Wacom Cintiq Pro 32, which has £238 off, plus the entry levels Wacom Cintiq 16, which is down to just £484.

In the US, the drawing tablet deals are thinner on the ground, but there's a decent $54 off the Huion Kamvas Pro 12.

Investing in a drawing tablet is the perfect way to experiment with sketching and painting apps, and develop your skills on a digital canvas. Huion tablets feature in our best drawing tablets list, and deals on the trusted brand are definitely worth checking out.

The best Amazon Prime Day drawing tablet deals: US

Huion Kamvas Pro 12 GT-116: $250.99 $196 at Amazon

Save $54: This top Huion Kamvas Pro 12 features a 11.6-inch screen and is on sale now for just a few short hours. With $54 off, what was already an affordable tablet becomes an absolute steal. DEAL ENDS 13 October 12.05 PT

The best Amazon Prime Day drawing tablet deals: UK

Wacom Cintiq 16: £529.99 £484 at Amazon

Save £45: The Wacom Cintiq 16 is a fantastic entry-level tablet, perfect for getting started with digital art and graphic design. Drawing on it feels just like using pen and paper. The Wacom Pro Pen 2 is included, making this even more of a bargain.

Wacom Cintiq Pro 16: £1,399.99 £1,296 at Amazon

Wacom Cintiq Pro 32: £3,149.99 £2,911 at Amazon

Save £238: The Wacom Cintiq Pro 32 is an extremely popular device with creatives, and there's a huge saving on it at the moment. With the expansive 31.5-inch screen, the only limit is your imagination. Get it now and save a massive £238.

Wacom Cintiq Pro 24: £1,900 £1,759 at Amazon

Save £140: The Wacom Cintiq Pro 24 has an attractive saving of £140 right now. It has a 23.6-inch screen, comes with a Wacom Pro Pen 2 and is suitable for right and left-handed users.

Huion Kamvas GT-221: £399.00 £319.20 at Amazon

Save 20% This tablet is an absolute steal. With its 1,920 x 1,080 resolution and 178° wide viewing angle, it's ideal for sketching. It also boasts 72% NTSC wide colour gamut and 16.7 million colours. DEAL ENDS 14 October 11.55pm (BST)

Huion Kamvas Pro 22: £479 £383.20 at Amazon

Save 20%: There's a massive £95 off this graphics tablet from Huion. It has 20 customisable keys and not one, but two touch bars. The 21.5-inch anti-glare glass screen is great to work with, too.

Huion Kamvas Pro 16: £419.00 £287 at Amazon

Save £132: There's a huge amount off the Huion Kamvas Pro 16 over Prime Day. This top-quality model has a 15.6-inch screen and a PW507 stylus with 8,192 levels of pen pressure sensitivity. DEAL ENDS 14 October 23.55pm (BST)

If you're after an iPad rather than an Android tablet, then see our Apple Amazon Prime Day deals roundup. Elsewhere, see Microsoft's Surface Pro Amazon Prime Day deals.

