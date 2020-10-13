Epic Prime Day software deals: Huge Photoshop, Microsoft Office and Adobe Creative Cloud price drops

With all of the incredible hardware deals available as part of Amazon Prime Day, it can be easy to forget about software. But if you're keen to get your (virtual) hands on some brilliant creative programmes for less, there are some fantastic offers available.

From 30% off an Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan to a £35 saving on Microsoft Office Home & Student, there's plenty to get excited about on the software front. Find the best UK and US deals below, and don't forget to swing by our roundup of Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals for a ton of brilliant hardware offers, on everything from TVs to tablets.

Amazon Prime Day Software Deals

Microsoft Office 2019 Home & Student: £119.99 £84.99 at Amazon

Save £35: Get the classic versions of Microsoft Word, Excel and Powerpoint with this one-time purchase. Perfect for students and families who aren't looking for a Microsoft 365 subscription, this essentials pack has you covered – and is a steal at just £84.99! DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23:59 (BST)

Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan: £119.99 £84.99 at Amazon

Save £35: The ultimate package for photographers, this Adobe Creative Cloud plan includes the all-new Adobe Photoshop Lightroom, Photoshop, 20GB of cloud storage and more, with a 1-year pre-paid license. All with a whopping 30% off! DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23:59 (BST)

Get 20% off Adobe CC All Apps plan: £49.94 / €59.99 £39.95 / €47.99

Save 20%: Adobe has knocked a fifth off the price of its all apps plan. That means in the UK, it's now just £39.95 a month. If you've been thinking of investing in a subscription, now is the time to buy. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 2020



