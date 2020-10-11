Amazon Prime Day TV deals: 43-inch LG TV gets HUGE price drop in early offer

Prime Day 2020 might not officially kick off until Tuesday, but the incredible Amazon Prime Day TV deals have already begun. Right now in the UK, you can get a whopping £100 of a 43-inch smart LG TV, dropping the price to just £379!

And that's not all, over in the US there are top deals on two more awesome Fire TVs with built in Alexa voice control, and access to tons of steaming services. The 43-inch Insignia TV is reduced from $299.99 to $199.99, while a 32-inch Toshiba TV has dropped from $179.99 to just $119.99.

We'll be updating this page with all the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals as they arrive, but if you want to pick up one of these two fantastic deals, you'll have to act fast as all models are flying off the shelves.

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals available now

LG 43-inch Smart 4K TV: £479 £379 at Amazon

Save £100: This 43-inch smart LG 4K TV comes complete with Freeview HD/Freesat HD and Alexa built in. One of the biggest price drops so far, this early Amazon Prime Day TV deal is one not to be missed.

Insignia 43-inch Fire TV Edition: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $100: This breathtaking 43-inch 4K ultra-HD TV features stunning clarity and contrast, and can stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more. It even features an Alexa-enabled voice remote. A steal at just $199.99!

DEAL ENDS 12 October 11:55 (PT)

Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV Edition: $179.99 $119.99

Save 33% Perfect for smaller rooms, this 32-inch smart HD TV brings together live over-the-air TV and all your streaming channels. And with the Alexa-enabled voice remote, you can control your TV, smart home and more. DEAL ENDS 12 October 11:55 (PT)



If none of those take your fancy, or the offers aren't available in your area, then check out more great TV deals below:

