New AI tool could be a game-changer for 3D animation

Generative AI has had a big impact on image creating and editing, but it's expanding into other areas – including 3D animation. Anything World has launched a new tool called Animate Anything, which it says can take the pain out of one of the most labour-intensive parts of the process.

The company says users can use Animate Anything to rig and animate static models in a matter of moments. Users can upload a version of a static 3D model in a range of categories, follow a few steps to check the rig, mesh and rotation and then see an animated 3D model pop out (see our pick of the best animation software for our favourite tools).

"Animate Anything will bring cool relief to anyone working in 3D animation and game development," Anything World says, noting that rigging remains a painfully laborious process that can take days. It's aiming its product at everyone from beginner developers to large studios.

"One aspect that makes Animate Anything stand out are the unusual and broad categories available," it says. The launch includes a wide range of upstanding two legged beings: humans, humanoids, robots and aliens, and all gaits and weights from the animal kingdom: plodders, paddlers, trotters, lopers and leapers, grippers and climbers. Users can save models in the usual 3D formats.

The company says Animate Anything is a natural progression from its previous Rigged & Ready collection of auto-rigged models available on the Unity Asset Store and Unreal. CEO and Head of Alien Communications Gordon Midwood said: “Much like a rampant elephant at a children’s ice skating party, we believe this service to be genuinely groundbreaking and highly disruptive. Let the creation begin!”

Animate Anything offers a free plan for students and personal use. Paid plans start at $50 per month plus usage fees. For more on AI, see our pick of the best AI art generators.