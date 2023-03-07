These Apple Pencil tricks will transform your workflow

The Apple Pencil is a seriously useful piece of kit. If you own an iPad, the Apple Pencil has a lot of functionality that will totally transform the way you use your device. Whether or not you have one, you may not know every single thing it can do – and luckily, there's a brilliant video to show you every trick in the book.

There are a whole host of tips in this video (see it below), but our favourites include tapping on the lockscreen with your pencil to bring up notes (for times when you just can't wait), and being able to add drawings in an email – very handy for quick example sketches. Plus, there are some other sketching-specific tips (like holding the pencil on the screen to make an imperfect shape or line into a perfect one).

In short, this 10 minute video will have you using your Apple Pencil like a pro. (Not got one? See our Apple Pencil 1 vs Apple Pencil 2 guide).

The video, created by Better Creating (opens in new tab), is broken up into sections so you can hone in on the parts you are most interested in (though we recommend watching them all). Skip to basics like using double tap, onto a Scribble tutorial and then sketching-specific tips (and a more besides that).

Want some more iPad-related magic? Find out how to make the most of your iPad with another unmissable video.

