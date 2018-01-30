Apply to be the new editor of Computer Arts magazine

Computer Arts, the industry-leading design magazine, is looking for a new editor to be based in its Bath, UK, office. Could it be you?

For the best part of 20 years, professional designers have turned to Computer Arts for up-to-date coverage of the latest developments in the industry. Over that time the magazine has become a platform that exposes new talent, and helps working creatives tackle challenges they face every day.

If you're an experienced journalist with a passion for visual communication, this editor position could be the job for you.

As the editor of the magazine you'll be a key influencer of what appears in the magazine, from approving commissions and contributors to final checking pages.

On top of being responsible for the quality of the content, the editor also manages the magazine's team of staff and contributors, and ensures that each issue stays within budget and is delivered on time. As the last person to sign off the magazine, the editor is expected to be aware of libel laws and content rights.

To read the full job description and apply for the role, head to the Computer Arts editor advert on the Future jobs board and apply by the closing date of February 28. This is a rare opportunity to join the Computer Arts team, so make sure you don't miss out. Good luck!

