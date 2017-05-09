6 terrifying job interview questions tamed

You've prepped for the big interview for days. You've researched the company and its competitors, and sorted your answers to the toughest questions...

Tell me about yourself. Check

What's your biggest weakness? Check.

What's your greatest accomplishment? Check.

Then, BAM! A simple, yet creative question hits, derailing your line of thought.

With many companies transitioning their interview process to make it more modern and creative, it’s important to be prepared for the six questions below.

01. How many cheeseburgers were consumed in the US last year?

What's behind the question? They're looking to test your thought process.

This question shows your reasoning skills, and gives employers insight into how you think and walk through complex requests. Many employers will be focusing on the ability of creative-minded individuals to problem-solve and rationalise.

There's no right answer, but be ready to think on your feet and provide an educated and well-thought-out guess.

02. Who was your favourite childhood superhero?

What's behind the question? They're looking to test your personality and values.

As a creative spirit, it's important to know who you are and where you come from. Questions like these enable potential employers to see a glimpse of your personality and find out what's important to you.

Confidence in who you are and the values you have make you an invaluable asset to any organisation.

03. If I called your past boss, what good and bad things would they say about you?

What's behind the question? They're looking to explore your self-awareness and humility.

Employers want to know the good and the bad. Your ability to admit fault, work well in a team environment and take feedback is the ideal mix for a good hire.

Being open and honest about your strengths as well as your weaknesses is an indication that you can grow and learn from others in a team environment.

04. How did you spend money as a teenager?

What's behind the question? They're looking to test your level of responsibility.

Initiative and responsibility are highly important hiring factors, especially among young professionals.

Employers want to get a grasp on how you spent your money as a teenager, not because they care about your purchasing habits, but because they are interested in what level of responsibility and accountability you had as a young adult.

As an employer, it’s important to know that you're hiring someone who can handle the pressures and responsibility of a career.

05. What was your last spirited debate? What was the outcome?

What's behind the question? It tests your ability to take and process feedback.

Most, if not all, jobs require you to work efficiently in a team setting. Gaining perspective into how you deal with minor disputes enables potential employers to understand your ability to work with other personality types.

If you become overly defensive or worked up while discussing a past debate, it will likely indicate to a potential employer that you won't be able to work peacefully and professionally with someone who doesn't necessarily agree with your way of doing things.

06. What salary are you looking for?

What's behind the question? A desire to secure your brilliance on the cheap.

This is, of course, the nastiest question of all. Should you go high and risk pricing yourself out of the market? Should you go low and risk eternal regret? Check out our designers' guide to negotiating and winning!

