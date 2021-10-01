Bandai Namco reveals a new logo – but the internet isn't game

Gaming and entertainment company Bandai Namco is responsible for the likes of iconic games such as Pac-Man and Tekken. But after it revealed its new logo for 2022, it's been receiving some heat online.

We have seen many companies simplifying their logos recently, and Bandai Namco is the latest to reveal a more streamlined design. The company has announced its new logo with a fresh magenta colour and speech bubble design, but fans on the internet are not keen on the new rebrand, so have started creating their own design. (If you need somewhere to play your favourite Bandai Namco games, then check out our roundup of the best game consoles available.)

Bandai Namco's new logo is considerably different. (Image credit: Bandai Namco )

The original logo features three bright shades of orange, and two fluid shapes that Bandai Namco has stated, "expresses the fusion of Bandai and Namco." We like the original logo's vibrance, the clever way they have fused shapes together to convey the joining of the two companies, and definitely prefer it to the new logo.

Bandai Namco has released a document that explains the redesign, and said that "the [new] logo stands for our determination to communicate with fans worldwide, to connect with our fans, and to create entertainment unique to Bandai Namco." It has also said that the new magenta colour in the logo is to represent diversity and creates a fun impression. While we don't love the redesign we can see Bandai Namco's reasoning behind the new design, and like the thought of an inclusive and impressionable logo.

However, as Bandai Namco claims the new magenta colour is to promote inclusivity, one Twitter user pointed out that this new logo will cost less to print because it's only one colour. So, who knows if the redesign was just a money-saving move?

The original logo features 4 pantones, whereas the new only uses one. (Image credit: Bandai Namco/Niko Vliek)

The internet has reacted to the new logo, with one Twitter user calling it "the latest victim of simplification," and another user saying that it looks like it's "promoting an online therapy service" - ouch. But some users have taken it as an opportunity to showcase their own work, and have responded to the redesign by creating their own Bandai Namco logos - some of which, are great. From Dark Souls to the Naruto games, Bandai Namco has a significant nostalgic presence in some gamer's lives, so it makes sense that a lot of fans don't like the rebranding.

It's amazing to see so many creatives out there, but seeing as it's Twitter, nothing is sacred, and there've already been a few hilarious redesigns of the new Bandai Namco logo.

We will have to wait and see how Bandai Namco responds to the number of tweets and logo redesigns - perhaps they'll follow in Nintendo's footsteps (who added a beloved character back into the Animal Crossing game after fans expressed their upset online) and change their logo back, or to a new fan design (hey, we can hope!). In the meantime, why not have a look at our 15 golden rules of logo design to see if Bandai Namco ticked all the boxes with its new logo.

