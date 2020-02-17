Banksy’s Bristol graffiti is covered up following vandalism

Last week, Banksy confirmed that a new piece of Bristol graffiti many are associating with Valentine's Day was his by posting images of it on his website and Instagram. But just a few days later, the work has been covered up by a piece of board and cornered off after it was vandalised, according to the Bristol Post.

The new Banksy in Barton Hill was defaced by graffiti that says: "BCC wankers", which is perhaps a shot at Bristol City Council, and a shoddily drawn heart. It looks like the perpetrator had not looked at our how to draw tutorials. Nor do they appreciate the best examples of street art.

The pink colour doesn't really add anything (Image credit: Matt Hutson/PA)

The artwork on the side of a house in Bristol's Barton Hill shows a young girl firing roses from a slingshot, creating an explosion of petals that looks not unlike a blood splatter, but is actually made up of spray-painted ivy. You can count on Banksy to bring satire to pretty much any holiday (see his comment on homelessness over Christmas here).

Before this latest act of vandalism, a plastic sheet had previously been put over the artwork to protect it, but it was soon destroyed. The flowers placed on the Marsh Lane road sign were also stolen.

We don't know whether it's a Banksy or not... 🖌But the piece on #BartonHill is being protected!#Banksy #BristolStreetArt pic.twitter.com/wND9N5IQtJFebruary 13, 2020

The graffiti was brought to our attention on Thursday morning by James P. Bullock on Twitter, who had noticed people with scaffolding on the same building earlier in the day. It's in Banksy's trademark style, and the line drawing of the young girl is similar to the girl in his famed work, Balloon Girl.

A post shared by Banksy (@banksy) A photo posted by on on Feb 13, 2020 at 4:02pm PST

The people of Bristol have been crowding round Marsh Lane to get photos of the Banksy over the weekend. If you're in the area and manage to catch the piece when it is eventually uncovered (which we assume it will be), check out our street photography tips in order to get the best shot. And get yourself one of the best camera phones while you're at it.

Read more: