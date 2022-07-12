Someone has created a terrifying Stranger Things optical illusion

If you've visited Creative Bloq before, then you probably already know that we're fans of both optical illusions and Stranger Things (or ST). So when I stumbled upon this absolutely terrifying Stranger Things-themed mind-boggler, you can imagine how excited I was.

Over in Japan, the restaurant chain Pronto has opened a Stranger Things-themed café fully equipped with scenes from the show, props (like the Surfer Boy Pizza van) and the cherry on the cake, a chilling optical illusion of a Demogorgon (see below). The design makes it look as though a ravenous Demogorgon is about to spring onto its victim, making this illusion brilliant, yet absolutely terrifying. Feeling spooked by this brain-frazzler? Why not refresh the palette with our roundup of the best optical illusions?

Thanks for the nightmares, Pronto (Image credit: Pronto)

The spooky 3D design is known as a Trompe L'oeil, which aptly translates from French as "optical illusion" (we have plenty more Trompe L'oeil designs in our roundup). The designer will have used photorealism techniques to create the monster, making it pop off the wall and come to life.

This creepy illusion will be on display at Pronto's Stranger Things pop-up (opens in new tab), where you can fully immerse yourself in all things ST between 6 July and 4 September. The café has a number of sets, including Joyce Byer's famous fairy light communication set-up, the Scoops Ahoy Bar and the Surfer Boy Pizza Van (see all below).

Image 1 of 3 Who doesn't want an ice cream from Scoops Ahoy?! (Image credit: Pronto ) Image 1 of 3 The Surfer Boy Pizza Van is one of the iconic props from ST4 (Image credit: Pronto ) Image 1 of 3 The Joyce Byers fairy light communication set up is one of the most famous scenes from the series (Image credit: Pronto ) Image 1 of 3

The café will of course serve Stranger Things-themed food, like Demogorgon-themed Sundaes, Alexi's slushie and of course, Elle's famous Eggos. That's if you can even bear to eat with a life-like Demogorgon watching your every move.

