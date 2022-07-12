These cheap Prime Day TV deals are unmissable

If you've been hoping to see some great Prime Day TV deals, you're in luck. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is in full swing, and if there's one thing it's particularly good for, it's saving money on some super quality TV brands. So whether you're after a whopping great 70-incher for your living room, or a smaller screen to curl up in bed to, there's something here for you.

Amazon's Prime Day also gives other retailers a nudge to offer some great deals, and that's exactly what we're seeing on TVs right now, so there's lots of great discounts to take advantage of. And you'll find the best ones listed below.

The majority of the Amazon deals are available for Prime Day members only (sign up for a free Prime account here (opens in new tab) if you don't have membership already). Want more deals? Don't miss our Apple Prime Day deals roundup, or our Nintendo Switch live blog for all the latest offers.

TV deals - US

(opens in new tab) Insignia 24" Smart HD TV: $169.99 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80: As Prime Day deals go, they don't get much better than this, especially if you don't want a TV that takes over your entire living room. This Insignia TV currently has 48 percent off, taking it down to less than $90 – bargain.

(opens in new tab) Pioneer 43" 4K Smart Fire TV: $319.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120: For a little extra you can upsize to this Pioneer 43-inch TV with Fire TV experience built-in and Alexa voice control. Prime Day knocks a very impressive 38 percent off the retail price, meaning you can now get it for under $200.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire 75" 4K TV: £1,099 £749.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $350: Huge TVs usually come with a huge price tag, but Prime Day could save you some cash if it's big you want. Turn your living room in to a cinema for much less with this stunning 75-inch Amazon Fire TV.

TV deals - UK

(opens in new tab) TCL 32" TV Smart HD: £199 £149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £50: If you're in need of a modest-sized screen, this 32-inch TCL might be the one for you. Already a bargain at its recommended retail price, it's now a steal with a further £50 off, taking it down to under £150.

(opens in new tab) HISENSE 43" 4K Smart TV: £399 £209 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £190: A 43-inch TV for just over £200 - yes please! This 2020 HISENSE Smart TV comes with Freeview play and Alexa built-in, and is currently reduced by a huge 48 percent. Hurry, stocks won't last long.

(opens in new tab) Panasonic 50" 4K Smart TV: £479.99 £309 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £170: If you want to go a little bigger, an extra £100 will get you this beautiful 50-inch Panasonic 4K TV with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, voice control and Ok Google and Alexa compatibility.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65" 4K Smart TV: £999 £499 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £500: If you've got a bit more cash to spare, this Samsung TV offer is probably one of the best Prime deals going right now. Half price, you save a huge £500 on this stunning 65-inch whopper of a TV.

Read more: