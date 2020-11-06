Huge Best Buy Black Friday TV deal: 70-inch Samsung TV for just $530

A crop of Best Buy Black Friday TV deals in the US proves that many retailers are throwing out the rule book this year, as huge savings are popping up well in advance of the official Black Friday date of 27 November. And it's being mirrored in the UK too.

Our top US pick right now is Best Buy's $220 off a 70-inch Samsung TV, bringing the cost down to just $529.99. The best UK TV deal is definitely Curry's £300 off an LG 55-inch TV, now just £699.

Compared to last year, these are the kind of savings on sought after TVs that we'd expect to see on the weekend of Black Friday and Cyber Monday itself. Perhaps retailers are thinking people would like some good news for a change? Whatever the reason, there are plenty of great deals to chose from, and we've put the very best below.

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals in the US

Samsung 70-inch TV: $749 $529 at Best Buy

Save $220: Get crystal clear colours with Samsung's UHD, 70-inch smart TV (that's a biiig TV folks!). It doesn't lag with its 60Hz refresh rate, plus is you get loads of apps with it, such as Disney+ and Apple TV+, as well as a and Alexa and Google Assistant support.

TCL 55-inch TV: $399 $249 at Best Buy

Save $150: We think this is one of the lowest prices we've seen for a 4K UHD smart Android TV – that's not even £250!! It gives a crystal clear picture, and provides tons of apps. Its in-built Chromecast and 3 HDMI ports are handy for connectivity too. All for less than £250!!

The best Black Friday TV deals in the UK

LG 55-inch TV (2020): £999 £699 at Curry's

Save £300: This is the best TV deal right now in the UK – a stunning 55-inch LG TV for £699. It's this year's model, and comes with 4K streaming, plus freeview HD, and Ultra Surround technology.



JVC 32-inch TV: £219 £169 at Currys

Save £50: It may be only £50 off the asking price, but then the asking price was already fantastic to begin with. As 32-inches, this is a modest, yet still plenty big TV, which comes with Freeview and voice control. A great bargain.



