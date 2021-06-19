These hot pre-Prime Day laptop deals see $100 off MacBook Air and $300 of Surface 3

Laptops are an essential tool for digital creatives, and one that traditionally sees fantastic savings around Prime Day. And this year, we're seeing great laptop deals come in before the official Prime Day has started! Below you'll find both US and UK deals.

Below, we've picked out all the best Prime Day laptop deals from the full laptop deal list given to us my Amazon. So whether you want an all-singing, all-dancing powerhouse laptop, or a stripped down Chromebook, there's a great deal to be had for you here - like this MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) that's been reduced from $999.99 to $899.99 at Amazon - saving you $100.

The best pre-Prime Day laptop deals: US

Apple MacBook Pro (M1): $1,299 $1,149.99 at Amazon

Save $150: This saving is the same one from April this year, and still one of the best prices we've seen on the 2020 MacBook Pro (M1). Save on the 13.3-inch, Space Grey 256GB, 8GB RAM, MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip, 18 hours of battery and super fast processing.

MacBook Air (Intel, 2020): $999.99 $899.99 at Amazon

Save $100: This early 2020 model of the Intel MacBook Air is having a great $100 off at the moment. This is the Quad-Core Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD in gold, with retina display with True Tone and USB-C charging. Perfect for the creative on the go.

Dell XPS 13 (2021): $1,099.99 $899.99 at Dell

Save $200: We've long believed the XPS 13 one of the best 13-inch laptops out there, and this latest iteration is a stunner! It boasts an 11th-gen Intel CPU and a i5 Core i5, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Go straight to Dell for this deal.

Microsoft Surface 3: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $300: This ultraportable, 15-inch laptop is perfect for creatives, what with its ease in handling graphical hard work. It has a 15-inch touchscreen, AMD Ryzen 5 CPU with Radeon Vega 9 graphics, and 8GB RAM – and a $300 saving!

The best Prime Day laptop deals: UK

Apple MacBook Pro (M1): £1,299 £1,129.97 at Amazon

Save £169: The new 13-inch M1-chipped 256GB MacBook Pro in Silver is currently having a fab £169 off – the lowest price we've seen on this new MacBook Pro! Comes with 20-hours battery life, an 8-core CPU and 16-core Neural Engine.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020): £999 £899 at Amazon

Save £100: If you're after the MacBook Air, this is the best deal we can find. A solid £100 off the new 2020 model that sports the ultra-fast Apple M1 chip. This 13-inch laptop offers 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 7-core GPU for fast graphics.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: £999 £810.60 at Amazon

Save £188: The 13-inch Surface Laptop 3 is a fine alternative to the more costly MacBook Air, and we have long rated this laptop for creative work. It's ultra-light and includes a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD.

Asus Chromebook C223NA: £229.99 £179 at Amazon

Save £51: This is a steal for under £200! If you're after a Chromebook, this is currently the best deal we've seen so far. It'll be great as a backup system for light computing tasks. Comes with an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB flash storage, and an 11.6-inch HD display.

