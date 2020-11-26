Black Friday TV deals: Get a 50-inch Insignia 4K Smart TV for just $149!

If you're not yet enjoying television in beautiful 4K, then today is the perfect time to upgrade to one of the latest large-screen, smart TVs, that comes with all the apps you need to enjoy streaming and web content. Black Friday has brought us some astonishing deals that we just weren't expecting, but topping them all is this Insignia 50" Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Edition TV for just $149 at Best Buy. That's a astonishing $200 off!

There are some great discounts available on the other side of the Atlantic too. For instance, John Lewis has a lovely Samsung 43-inch (2020) 4K TV for just £299 (originally £349).

To ensure you avoid paying more than you have to, we've pulled the very best Black Friday TV deals on this page. So read on to find the right buy for you... and for more savings across a range of products, head to our dedicated Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales page.

Best Black Friday TV deals: US

Top deal Insignia 50" 4K Smart Fire TV: $349 $149 at Best Buy

Save $200: Yes, you read that right. No, this isn't a mistake. Best Buy really do have a 50-inch 4K smart TV at under $150, down from the previous price of £349. We haven't seen a price like this before on such a high-end TV, and we're not sure we'll see one again after this Black Friday, so don't hang around.

View Deal

Samsung 70" 4K Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

Save $220: Want to go all out and get a super-big screen to enjoy movies, shows and the big game in amazing high resolution? Then this Samsung 70-inch smart TV will be right up your street. And thanks to an astonishing reducing from $749.99 to just $529.99, it's a surprisingly affordable option this Black Friday.View Deal

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $999.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $400: This is a hot offer and no mistake. Whether you're streaming movies, playing games or accessing the web, this TV offers an incredible picture on a massive screen, with Google Assistant and Chromecast built in, as well as Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio tech.

View Deal

Hisense 40-inch Smart TV: $270 $199 at Amazon

Save $71: If you need something smaller, this is a great deal on a quality smart TV, discounted from $270 to just $199. The Smart Roku TV platform is super-intuitive, it has built-in Wi-Fi, true surround sound makes for an excellent audio experience. It's the latest model, too, so you'll be bang up to date.

View Deal

Toshiba 50-inch TV: $379 $259 at Best Buy

Save $120: Discounted massively to just $259, this TV has attracted some great reviews, and for good reason. Enjoy stutter-free transitions and Ultra HD quality on this Toshiba 4K Fire TV.

View Deal

LG 65-inch Class TV: $1,199 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $200: For a big, brand-new TV, this is a great discount. It doesn't get more high-spec than this LG model, which has a great-for-gaming 120Hz refresh rate. And the 4K UHD display gives super-lifelike images and graphics on its generous 65-inch screen.

View Deal

Best Black Friday TV deals: UK

Best UK deal Samsung 43-inch (2020) 4K TV: £349 £299 at John Lewis

Save £50: A stonking great 43-in screen with Crystal UHD 4K quality? Yes please! And at just under £300, a saving of £50, you just can't say no to this bargain price. With an upscaling processor, adaptive audio, and a special Game Enhancer, this is the perfect TV for all your entertainment needs. View Deal

Samsung 50-inch 4K TV: £429 £349 at Currys

Save £80: A big, beautiful screen is the best way to enjoy big, beautiful 4K resolution, and this 50-inch Samsung model delivers on all fronts, at an amazing saving of £80. Enjoy catch-up TV, 4K streaming and apps at your fingertips including Apple TV, Netflix, and Disney+.View Deal

Hisense 55-inch HDR Smart TV: £549 £379 at Amazon

Save £170: This 50-inch TV has a brilliant set of features, including Freeview Play HD and Alexa-capability. You'll get full connectivity with the HDMI, USB and Ethernet ports, too. Amazon have reduced it from £579 down to just £379, and we haven't seen a better price on this model.

View Deal

Hisense 65-inch 4K TV: £549 £499 at Amazon

Save £50: If you want a really serious sized TV then this fantastic 65-incher from Hisense is surprisingly affordable thanks to Amazon knocking a generous £50 off the price, bringing it down to under £500. This serious sophisticated smart TV has direct access keys for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Freeview Play and Rakuten on the remote, which helps you get to your favourite shows faster.View Deal

Samsung 55" 8K HDR QLED TV: £1,999 £1,499 at Curry's

Save £500: Ready to treat yourself to stunning 8K cinematic picture quality? It's finally affordable in the form of this amazing Samsung 55-inch TV, discounted by Curry's from £1,999 to just £1,499, a massive saving of £500. Offering True 8K Resolution and HDR10+, all the streaming apps you need, and Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant voice control built-in, this really will make you the envy of your friends and family.View Deal

Read more: