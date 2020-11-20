Black Friday Amazon: The best deals on TVs, Nintendo Switch, tablets and more

The Black Friday Amazon sale kicked off a month early and is now in full swing. Rather than waiting for the main event, on 27 November 2020, Amazon decided to roll out daily deals as part of its official Black Friday sale to help save shoppers some cash and make sure Christmas presents arrive in time. And now there are even more savings live as part of 'Black Friday Week'.

No matter what your shopping list consists of, you're sure to find some great savings in the Amazon Black Friday sale. With daily discounts on everything from toys, tech and beauty to Amazon's own popular devices, there's something for everyone.

We'll keep this article updated with all the best Black Friday Amazon offers as they arrive, so be sure to bookmark this page so you don't miss out. As the main Black Friday event draws nearer, we are seeing even bigger and better savings from retailers across the globe, all of which we will list in our dedicated Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales article. But if you want to grab a deal today, here are some fantastic Black Friday Amazon offers now on.

Black Friday Amazon top picks: US

Black Friday Amazon top picks: UK

Black Friday Amazon deals: US

Wacom PTH860 Intuos Pro Large: $500 $400 at Amazon

Save $100: This is a top deal on a popular tablet from Wacom. You will enjoy a completely natural experience with the Wacom pro pen 2, which has over 8,000 pressure levels. Also available is the medium size with a $50 saving.





Samsung SSD 1TB: $199.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $100: It might not be the sexiest of items, but a brand new Samsung SSD with 1TB of storage is not to be sniffed at. There's a massive $100 off right now at Amazon so now is the time to enhance the performance of your machine.

Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini: $99.95 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20: This electric pressure cooker will be the envy of your friends. It works as a steriliser, slow cooker, rice cooker, a steamer and more. You can even use it to make yoghurt! And with $20 off, this Instant Pot is more tempting than ever.

Samsung Galaxy S20: $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon

Save $200: We really rate the Samsung Galaxy S20, so were delighted to see it on sale at $200 off currently. This phone is unlocked for US networks and has 128GB storage and fingerprint ID. The battery life is decent, too.

Black Friday Amazon deals: UK

Nintendo Switch & Just Dance 2020 bundle: £309 £294.99 at Amazon

Save £14.01: If ever there was a year to let off some steam by dancing around your living room, 2020 must surely be it. And right now you can boogie for even less with this rare Nintendo Switch bundle deal from Amazon.



Nintendo Switch & Super Mario 3D All Stars bundle: £323 £309.99 at Amazon

Save £13: Currently the best deal you'll find on any Nintendo Switch console, this deal at Amazon shaves a modest £13 off this bundle deal. Hurry, though as deals like these tend to sell out extremely quickly. Click as fast as you can!



Apple iPad Pro (2020): £1,069 £999 at Amazon

Save £69: There's a decent saving off the latest iPad Pro 12.9-inch at Amazon at the moment. You can get this WiFi model with 256GB storage for just under a grand. It was sold out but is now back in stock, so snap this one up quickly if it's the deal for you.



Samsung T5, 500GB SDD: £179 £93 at Amazon

Save £86: This 500 GB USB 3.1 Gen 2 is a solid state drive (SSD), so it's super fast, and usually really expensive. That's before a nice £86 has been taken off! The compact and light drive is perfect for watching media at super-fast speeds.

Surface Pro 7: £899 £659 at Amazon

Save £240: This 2019 edition of the popular tablet the Surface Pro 7 comes with a Intel 10th Gen Quad Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, and Windows 10 Home – and there's a sizeable 27% off to tempt you even further.

Sony Bravia KD75XH80 75-inch LED HDR TV: £1,899.00 £1,187.00 at Amazon

Save £712: This Sony 75-inch model packs an X1 processor for advanced picture enhancement and 4K X-Reality Pro for 4K upscaling that really looks fantastic. With its huge 75-inch screen and plenty of Smart TV picture this is a great deal.View Deal

Philips 32PHS6605/12 32-Inch TV: £200 £169 at Amazon

Save £31: This is a simple but very reasonable 32-inch TV from Philips, with Smart TV features, HD LED and Pixel Plus HD for an excellent HD display, and less than 20ms input lag via HDMI. And the price makes it super-tempting (second screen, anyone?).

