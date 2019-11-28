Black Friday Dell deals chop the price of top-rated XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops

Dell's laptops are some of the best around, and the XPS 15 and XPS 13 are both solid machines for creatives. The XPS 15 even made it to our best laptops for graphic design roundup. And the fantastic news is that both these models are on sale direct from Dell over the Black Friday weekend, and the deals have already begun!

The Dell XPS 15 is one of our favourite laptops. It boasts a practically borderless 15.6-inch display weighs just 1.8kg (4 pounds), making it one of the lightest laptops of its size available. And right now Dell is offering $300 off this model, taking the price from $1,699.99 to $1,399.99, and there's also £322 off in the UK. This one is on sale as we speak, so get moving if you want one.

The cheaper model, the Dell XPS 13, has an 8th-gent Intel i5 processor and a 13.3-inch display. Its colours are crisp and bright, especially if you opt for the 4K ultra HD InfinityEdge display, and there's a 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM. The Dell site tells us that a deal for this model is coming at 7pm GMT/2pm EST and it's going to be a whopping $400 off, taking it from $1,199.99 to $799.99. Have your fingers poised and at the ready, or if you're in the UK, you can get £400 off right now.

For more hot deals, see our Apple Black Friday deals and Microsoft Black Friday deals posts.

XPS 15 Laptop i7 core | 512GB SSD | 16GB RAM: $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Dell

Save $300: Save over 17% on this innovative laptop from Dell while stocks last. Don't hang around though, at this price the reduced XPS 15 with stunning OLED display won't last long.

View Deal

XPS 15 Laptop i7 core | 1TB SSD | 32GB RAM: £2,168.99 Save £322 with code BF15

Save £322: Use the code BF15 to take this laptop's price down to £1,846. The reduced XPS 15 with stunning OLED display won't last long.

View Deal

XPS 13 Laptop i5 core | 256GB | 8GB: $1,199.99 $799.99 at Dell

Save $400: Save over 30% on this XPS 13 laptop from Dell from 7pm GMT/ 2pm EST tonight! It comes with an Infinity Edge display and next generation Dell Cinema.

DEAL STARTS: 7pm GMT/ 2pm EST 28 November

View Deal

XPS 13 Laptop i7 core | 512 GB | 16GB: £1,668.99 £1,269.00 at Dell

Save £399.99: Save almost £400 on this XPS 13 laptop from Dell right now. It comes with an Infinity Edge display and next generation Dell Cinema.

View Deal

Not quite the Dell deals you were looking for? Check out more offers on Dell devices below.