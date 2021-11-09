LG 48-inch TV price cut by $300 in early Black Friday deal

It's safe to say that Black Friday 2021 has started early this year, with deals as good as we've seen over previous Black Friday weekend already coming in thick and fast. And that definitely includes this LG 48-inch OLED TV, down from $1,199 to $897 over at Amazon.

This isn't the only TV deal worth noting, and we've collected our top picks down below. It's worth noting the difference between OLED and QLED TV technology before you make your decision to buy. Ultimately, OLED is a different tech to the common LED TV, as it is emissive, with its pixels emitting their own light. Whereas QLED is a form of LED tech and is transmissive, relying on an LED backlight. Generally speaking OLED TVs have better contrast and black levels, and uniformly fantastic image quality. That's why we're pretty excited about this LG OLED TV deal.

Early Black Friday 4K TV deals: US

LG OLED 48-inch 4K TV: $1,199 LG OLED 48-inch 4K TV: $1,199 $897 at Amazon

Save $303: This is note-worthy TV deal, as the LG OLED TV is a quality model, and $897 is the best price that we've seen it at so far. You can also get it at $899 at Best Buy if you prefer that retailer.



Samsung QLED 65-inch 4K TV: $1,099.99 $847.99 at Amazon Save $250: Want a bigger screen, and don't mind a QLED panel? This is a massive saving on an already well priced 4K TV over at Amazon. QLED panels are brighter than OLED, so if it's going in a bright room, the image will still stand out. Samsung QLED 65-inch 4K TV: $1,099.99 $847.99 at Amazon

TCL 55-inch 4K QLED TV: $699.99 TCL 55-inch 4K QLED TV: $699.99 $498 at Walmart

Save $151: A 55-inch, 4K TV for under $500?! This is also a QLED screen, with a stunning 4K resolution, and comes with Roku smarts. Order now for pre-Christmas delivery.



Insignia 55-inch 4K TV: $549.99 Insignia 55-inch 4K TV: $549.99 $369.99 at Best Buy

Save $180: Insignia is Best Buy's own TV brand, so they sell at competitive prices all rear round. You can also get pretty great deals on them, and that includes this great $180 discount on the 55-inch LED 4K model.



Best early Black Friday 4K TV deals: UK

HISENSE 50-inch 4K QLED TV: £699 HISENSE 50-inch 4K QLED TV: £699 £449 at Currys

Save £250: This deal is as good as anything we saw over Black Friday last year. Save £250 on a 4K, QLED TV at Curry's. And this is a recent 2021 model, which was retailing at £699 in June this year. A cracking deal.



Not found what you want? Here are some other deals on TVs wherever you are in the world...

