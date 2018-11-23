Black Friday US: 10 of our favourite deals so far

Thanksgiving's over, you've digested all your turkey and now you know what time it is: it's Black Friday and there's a whole universe of bargains out there waiting for you to grab them. We know this because while you've been sleeping off all that pumpkin pie, we've been scouring the internet for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals known to man.

Fact is that there are almost too many deals out there, of unprecedented levels of hotness, and they may be simply too much for your mortal mind to take in all at once. So that's why we've gone to the trouble of picking out 10 of our absolute favourite Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that are available for you to buy right now, and listed them below so you can snap them up in seconds and then return to the important business of finishing off that leftover turkey. Happy shopping!

10 Black Friday gems

Huawei MateBook X Pro: $1,199 $1,099 at Newegg

Save $100: If you're after the best laptop money can buy then this Huawei MateBook X Pro is a serious contender, and with the promo code MBLB111918Q, you can get $100 off.

Xbox One X 1TB Console: $499 $399 at Amazon

Save $100: The Xbox One X is Microsoft's latest and greatest console. Although the PS4 trumps it in console exclusives, the Xbox One X has greater backwards compatibility, 4K and QHD screen support.

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps | $52.99 $39.99 per month

Save $13/month: The scope of this package is stunning: Photoshop and Illustrator are there, naturally, but you also get another 20+ applications for desktop and mobile - including inDesign, XD, After Effects and Dreamweaver – plus 100GB of cloud storage.

Dell 32 Monitor D3218HN: $349 $149 at Dell

Save $200: This 32-inch, 1080p monitor is selling fast, so hurry if you want a fantastic $200 off from Dell's website. With a 1,200:1 contrast ratio and 8ms response time, it's perfect for general use.

MacBook Pro (15.4-inch, 2017): $2,799 $2,149 at B&H

Save $650: It's rare to see such a big discount on Apple gear, so set your sights on this 2017 MacBook Pro, which is a massive $650 off list price.

Wacom Intuos Pro (large): $499.95 $399.95 at Walmart

Save: $100: This drawing tablet for Mac and PC is Wacom's finest so far, and with 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity it takes things to a whole new level. This Walmart deal knocks off $100 – when they sell out, you can get the same deal at Amazon.

iPad 9.7" 2018 (32GB) Wi-Fi: $329 $249 at Walmart

Save $80: Walmart has a pretty sweet deal on this 2018 Wi-Fi-only iPad; it comes with 32GB storage, Touch ID and runs iOS 11. Silver's sold out already, but gold and space grey options are still available.

