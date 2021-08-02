Brand Impact Awards 2021: shortlist announced

The Brand Impact Awards (BIAs) reward the best branding from around the world. The scheme's rich heritage of past winners represents the cream of the global industry. Today, we are delighted to reveal the full shortlist for the Brand Impact Awards 2021. Scroll down to see the 39 projects, from 26 different agencies.
This year, we took full advantage of the remote judging introduced during 2020's Covid-19 lockdown to build a diverse global judging panel that spans San Francisco to Sydney, taking in New York, London, Paris and Cape Town on the way.
Category winners were decided via a series of group video debates over a two-week period, with specialist judging panels selected to maximise their sector expertise and ensure a rich mix of perspectives on the work.
Thanks to all our judges for being so accommodating and generous with their time and expertise during this process.
When will the winners be revealed?
Winners will be revealed in a virtual ceremony on 9th September 2021, and if the latest Covid restrictions permit, we are planning an in-person celebratory event for all trophy winners in October.
So without further ado, in alphabetical order, here are the 26 agencies that have made the shortlist in the Brand Impact Awards 2021...
andstudio
Project: ZIJI
Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms
Art&Graft
Project: Boing rebrand
Shortlisted in: Motion
B & W Studio
Project: Lou Kyme
Shortlisted in: Entertainment
Baxter & Bailey
Project: A Baxter & Bailey Zoommas
Shortlisted in: Self Branding
Brandenburg
Project: The Spirits of Iceland
Shortlisted in: Sports & Leisure
BrandOpus
Project: First Direct
Shortlisted in: Financial Services
COLLINS
Project: Robinhood
Shortlisted in: Financial Services and Illustration
Project: M.AD School of Ideas
Shortlisted in: Education
Project: San Francisco Symphony
Shortlisted in: Culture and Typography
Project: Crane Paper
Shortlisted in: Retail
Design Bridge
Project: New Holland Brewing Company
Shortlisted in: Typography
For The People
Project: Story Espresso
Shortlisted in: Bars & Restaurants and Copywriting
Project: Derwent Valley
Shortlisted in: Public Sector
Interbrand
Project: Casey's
Shortlisted in: FMCG
Magpie Studio
Project: Magic Canvas
Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit, Professional Services and Social Impact
Project: Silver Lyan
Shortlisted in: Bars & Restaurants
Mailchimp
Project: Big Change Starts Small
Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms
ManvsMachine
Project: Fender - Acoustasonic Jazzmaster
Shortlisted in: Motion
Nalla Design
Project: Chigwell School
Shortlisted in: Education
NB Studio
Project: The Royal Mail - Sherlock Holmes
Shortlisted in: Illustration
Project: WPP Wavemaker
Shortlisted in: Motion
Project: The Kraken Rum
Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer & Spirits
Nude Brand Creation
Project: Redbreast Irish Whiskey Bird Feeder
Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer & Spirits
Range Left
Project: Botanical Lofts
Shortlisted in: Property & Construction
Reed Words
Project: Goodfind
Shortlisted in: Copywriting and Social Impact
Saboteur
Project: Love Welcomes
Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit and Social Impact
Studio Sutherl&
Project: iDetroit
Shortlisted in: Publishing
Project: Sidetracks Radio
Shortlisted in: Entertainment
Project: Pencil Box
Shortlisted in: Self Branding and Illustration
Superunion
Project: Riverside
Shortlisted in: Culture
Project: Clear Mobile
Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms
Project: Notpla
Shortlisted in: Social Impact
Project: Figlia
Shortlisted in: Artisan
Supple Studio
Project: FRAHM
Shortlisted in: Fashion and Social Impact
The Click
Project: American Library
Shortlisted in: Education
Turner Duckworth: London, San Francisco & New York
Project: BlackRock
Shortlisted in: Financial Services
Project: Tres Generaciones
Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer & Spirits
Williams Murray Hamm
Project: Afghanistan's First All Female Orchestra
Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit and Illustration
Wunderman Thompson
Project: WT Gothic
Shortlisted in: Typography
What it means to be on this list
Being shortlisted for the Brand Impact Awards is an accolade in itself. Standards are unfalteringly high, and if judges feel that none of the projects submitted in a category meet the required standard, that category is cut altogether.
From a record-breaking 230 entries this year, only a fifth made it this far.
First introduced in 2020, we have three tiers of award: Bronze (formerly Shortlisted), Silver (formerly Highly Commended) and Gold (formerly Winner). In practice, this means that all agencies on this list have achieved Bronze status at least. So congratulations – and good luck for the final reveal in September.