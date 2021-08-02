Brand Impact Awards 2021: shortlist announced

The Brand Impact Awards (BIAs) reward the best branding from around the world. The scheme's rich heritage of past winners represents the cream of the global industry. Today, we are delighted to reveal the full shortlist for the Brand Impact Awards 2021. Scroll down to see the 39 projects, from 26 different agencies.

This year, we took full advantage of the remote judging introduced during 2020's Covid-19 lockdown to build a diverse global judging panel that spans San Francisco to Sydney, taking in New York, London, Paris and Cape Town on the way.

Category winners were decided via a series of group video debates over a two-week period, with specialist judging panels selected to maximise their sector expertise and ensure a rich mix of perspectives on the work.

Thanks to all our judges for being so accommodating and generous with their time and expertise during this process.

When will the winners be revealed?

Winners will be revealed in a virtual ceremony on 9th September 2021, and if the latest Covid restrictions permit, we are planning an in-person celebratory event for all trophy winners in October.

So without further ado, in alphabetical order, here are the 26 agencies that have made the shortlist in the Brand Impact Awards 2021...

andstudio

(Image credit: andstudio)

Project: ZIJI

Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms

Art&Graft

(Image credit: Art&Graft)

Project: Boing rebrand

Shortlisted in: Motion

B & W Studio

(Image credit: B & W Studio)

Project: Lou Kyme

Shortlisted in: Entertainment

Baxter & Bailey

(Image credit: Baxter & Bailey)

Project: A Baxter & Bailey Zoommas

Shortlisted in: Self Branding

Brandenburg

(Image credit: Brandenburg)

Project: The Spirits of Iceland

Shortlisted in: Sports & Leisure

BrandOpus

(Image credit: BrandOpus)

Project: First Direct

Shortlisted in: Financial Services

COLLINS

(Image credit: COLLINS)

Project: Robinhood

Shortlisted in: Financial Services and Illustration

(Image credit: COLLINS)

Project: M.AD School of Ideas

Shortlisted in: Education

(Image credit: COLLINS)

Project: San Francisco Symphony

Shortlisted in: Culture and Typography

(Image credit: COLLINS)

Project: Crane Paper

Shortlisted in: Retail

Design Bridge

(Image credit: Design Bridge)

Project: New Holland Brewing Company

Shortlisted in: Typography

For The People

(Image credit: For The People)

Project: Story Espresso

Shortlisted in: Bars & Restaurants and Copywriting

(Image credit: For The People)

Project: Derwent Valley

Shortlisted in: Public Sector

Interbrand

(Image credit: Interbrand)

Project: Casey's

Shortlisted in: FMCG

Magpie Studio

(Image credit: Magpie Studio)

Project: Magic Canvas

Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit, Professional Services and Social Impact

(Image credit: Magpie Studio)

Project: Silver Lyan

Shortlisted in: Bars & Restaurants

Mailchimp

(Image credit: Mailchimp)

Project: Big Change Starts Small

Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms

ManvsMachine

(Image credit: ManvsMachine)

Project: Fender - Acoustasonic Jazzmaster

Shortlisted in: Motion

Nalla Design

(Image credit: Nalla Design)

Project: Chigwell School

Shortlisted in: Education

NB Studio

(Image credit: NB Studio)

Project: The Royal Mail - Sherlock Holmes

Shortlisted in: Illustration

(Image credit: NB Studio)

Project: WPP Wavemaker

Shortlisted in: Motion

(Image credit: NB Studio)

Project: The Kraken Rum

Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer & Spirits

Nude Brand Creation

(Image credit: Nude Brand Creation)

Project: Redbreast Irish Whiskey Bird Feeder

Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer & Spirits

Range Left

(Image credit: Range Left)

Project: Botanical Lofts

Shortlisted in: Property & Construction

Reed Words

(Image credit: Reed Words)

Project: Goodfind

Shortlisted in: Copywriting and Social Impact

Saboteur

(Image credit: Saboteur)

Project: Love Welcomes

Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit and Social Impact

Studio Sutherl&

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)

Project: iDetroit

Shortlisted in: Publishing

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)

Project: Sidetracks Radio

Shortlisted in: Entertainment

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)

Project: Pencil Box

Shortlisted in: Self Branding and Illustration

Superunion

(Image credit: Superunion)

Project: Riverside

Shortlisted in: Culture

(Image credit: Superunion)

Project: Clear Mobile

Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms

(Image credit: Superunion)

Project: Notpla

Shortlisted in: Social Impact

(Image credit: Superunion)

Project: Figlia

Shortlisted in: Artisan

Supple Studio

(Image credit: Supple Studio)

Project: FRAHM

Shortlisted in: Fashion and Social Impact

The Click

(Image credit: The Click)

Project: American Library

Shortlisted in: Education

Turner Duckworth: London, San Francisco & New York

(Image credit: Turner Duckworth)

Project: BlackRock

Shortlisted in: Financial Services

(Image credit: Turner Duckworth)

Project: Tres Generaciones

Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer & Spirits

Williams Murray Hamm

(Image credit: Williams Murray Hamm)

Project: Afghanistan's First All Female Orchestra

Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit and Illustration

Wunderman Thompson

(Image credit: Wunderman Thompson)

Project: WT Gothic

Shortlisted in: Typography

What it means to be on this list

Being shortlisted for the Brand Impact Awards is an accolade in itself. Standards are unfalteringly high, and if judges feel that none of the projects submitted in a category meet the required standard, that category is cut altogether.

From a record-breaking 230 entries this year, only a fifth made it this far.

First introduced in 2020, we have three tiers of award: Bronze (formerly Shortlisted), Silver (formerly Highly Commended) and Gold (formerly Winner). In practice, this means that all agencies on this list have achieved Bronze status at least. So congratulations – and good luck for the final reveal in September.