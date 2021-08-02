Brand Impact Awards 2021: shortlist announced

By

Find out which 39 projects are in line for a coveted BIA trophy after two weeks of debate from our global judging panel.

The Brand Impact Awards (BIAs) reward the best branding from around the world. The scheme's rich heritage of past winners represents the cream of the global industry. Today, we are delighted to reveal the full shortlist for the Brand Impact Awards 2021. Scroll down to see the 39 projects, from 26 different agencies.

This year, we took full advantage of the remote judging introduced during 2020's Covid-19 lockdown to build a diverse global judging panel that spans San Francisco to Sydney, taking in New York, London, Paris and Cape Town on the way.

Category winners were decided via a series of group video debates over a two-week period, with specialist judging panels selected to maximise their sector expertise and ensure a rich mix of perspectives on the work.

Thanks to all our judges for being so accommodating and generous with their time and expertise during this process. 

When will the winners be revealed?

Winners will be revealed in a virtual ceremony on 9th September 2021, and if the latest Covid restrictions permit, we are planning an in-person celebratory event for all trophy winners in October.

So without further ado, in alphabetical order, here are the 26 agencies that have made the shortlist in the Brand Impact Awards 2021...

andstudio

ZIJI by andstudio

Project: ZIJI
Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms

Art&Graft

Boing by Art&Graft

Project: Boing rebrand
Shortlisted in: Motion

B & W Studio

Lou Kyme by B & W Studio

Project: Lou Kyme
Shortlisted in: Entertainment

Baxter & Bailey

A Baxter & Bailey Zoommas by Baxter & Bailey

Project: A Baxter & Bailey Zoommas
Shortlisted in: Self Branding

Brandenburg

The Spirits of Iceland by Brandenburg

Project: The Spirits of Iceland
Shortlisted in: Sports & Leisure

BrandOpus

First Direct by BrandOpus

Project: First Direct
Shortlisted in: Financial Services

COLLINS

Robinhood by COLLINS

Project: Robinhood
Shortlisted in: Financial Services and Illustration

M.AD School of Ideas by COLLINS

Project: M.AD School of Ideas
Shortlisted in: Education

San Francisco Symphony by COLLINS

Project: San Francisco Symphony
Shortlisted in: Culture and Typography

Crane Paper by COLLINS

Project: Crane Paper
Shortlisted in: Retail

Design Bridge

New Holland Brewing Company by Design Bridge

Project: New Holland Brewing Company
Shortlisted in: Typography

For The People

Story Espresso by For The People

Project: Story Espresso
Shortlisted in: Bars & Restaurants and Copywriting

Derwent Valley by For The People

Project: Derwent Valley
Shortlisted in: Public Sector

Interbrand

Casey's by Interbrand

Project: Casey's
Shortlisted in: FMCG

Magpie Studio

Magic Canvas by Magpie Studio

Project: Magic Canvas
Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit, Professional Services and Social Impact

Silver Lyan by Magpie Studio

Project: Silver Lyan
Shortlisted in: Bars & Restaurants

Mailchimp

Big Change Starts Small by Mailchimp

Project: Big Change Starts Small
Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms

ManvsMachine

Fender - Acoustasonic Jazzmaster by ManvsMachine

Project: Fender - Acoustasonic Jazzmaster
Shortlisted in: Motion

Nalla Design

Chigwell School by Nalla Design

Project: Chigwell School
Shortlisted in: Education

NB Studio

The Royal Mail - Sherlock Holmes by NB Studio

Project: The Royal Mail - Sherlock Holmes
Shortlisted in: Illustration

WPP Wavemaker by NB Studio

Project: WPP Wavemaker
Shortlisted in: Motion

The Kraken Rum by NB Studio

Project: The Kraken Rum
Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer & Spirits

Nude Brand Creation

Redbreast Irish Whiskey Bird Feeder by Nude Brand Creation

Project: Redbreast Irish Whiskey Bird Feeder
Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer & Spirits

Range Left

Botanical Lofts by Range Left

Project: Botanical Lofts
Shortlisted in: Property & Construction

Reed Words

Goodfind by Reed Words

Project: Goodfind
Shortlisted in: Copywriting and Social Impact

Saboteur

Love Welcomes by Saboteur

Project: Love Welcomes
Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit and Social Impact

Studio Sutherl&

iDetroit by Studio Sutherl&

Project: iDetroit
Shortlisted in: Publishing

Sidetracks Radio by Studio Sutherl&

Project: Sidetracks Radio
Shortlisted in: Entertainment

Pencil Box by Studio Sutherl&

Project: Pencil Box
Shortlisted in: Self Branding and Illustration

Superunion

Riverside by Superunion

Project: Riverside
Shortlisted in: Culture

Clear Mobile by Superunion

Project: Clear Mobile
Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms

Notpla by Superunion

Project: Notpla
Shortlisted in: Social Impact

Figlia by Superunion

Project: Figlia
Shortlisted in: Artisan

Supple Studio

FRAHM by Supple Studio

Project: FRAHM
Shortlisted in: Fashion and Social Impact

The Click

American Library by The Click

Project: American Library
Shortlisted in: Education

Turner Duckworth: London, San Francisco & New York

BlackRock by Turner Duckworth

Project: BlackRock
Shortlisted in: Financial Services

Tres Generaciones by Turner Duckworth

Project: Tres Generaciones
Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer & Spirits

Williams Murray Hamm

Afghanistan's First All Female Orchestra by Williams Murray Hamm

Project: Afghanistan's First All Female Orchestra
Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit and Illustration

Wunderman Thompson

WT Gothic by Wunderman Thompson

Project: WT Gothic
Shortlisted in: Typography

What it means to be on this list

Being shortlisted for the Brand Impact Awards is an accolade in itself. Standards are unfalteringly high, and if judges feel that none of the projects submitted in a category meet the required standard, that category is cut altogether.

From a record-breaking 230 entries this year, only a fifth made it this far.

First introduced in 2020, we have three tiers of award: Bronze (formerly Shortlisted), Silver (formerly Highly Commended) and Gold (formerly Winner). In practice, this means that all agencies on this list have achieved Bronze status at least. So congratulations – and good luck for the final reveal in September.

Nick Carson
Nick Carson

Nick is a content strategist and copywriter. He has worked with world-class agencies including Superunion, Wolff Olins and Vault49 on brand storytelling, tone of voice and verbal strategy for global brands such as Virgin, Pepsi and TikTok. Nick launched the Brand Impact Awards in 2013 while editor of Computer Arts, and remains chair of judges. He's written for Creative Bloq on design and branding matters since the site's launch.

