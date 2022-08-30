Brand Impact Awards 2022: shortlist announced

Now in their ninth year, the Brand Impact Awards (BIAs) reward the best branding from around the world, with a rich heritage of past winners that represent the cream of the global design industry.



Today, after much deliberation, we are delighted to reveal the full shortlist for the Brand Impact Awards 2022. Just one-fifth of the entries made it through to this stage: scroll down to see the 39 projects, from 22 different agencies.



This year's multidisciplinary judging panel was our biggest yet, featuring branding experts from London, New York, LA, Amsterdam, New Zealand, Australia and more. Category winners were decided via a series of group debates over several weeks, with specialist judging panels selected to maximise their sector expertise and ensure a rich mix of perspectives on the work.



Thanks to all our judges (opens in new tab) for being so accommodating and generous with their time and expertise during this process.

When will the winners be revealed?

Winners will be revealed on our social channels in w/c 26th Sept 2022.

So without further ado, in alphabetical order, here are the 22 agencies that have made the shortlist in the Brand Impact Awards 2022, and the world-class projects that got them there...

Bond and Coyne

(Image credit: Bond and Coyne)

Project: WonderWhat

Shortlisted in: Education

COLLINS

(Image credit: COLLINS)

Project: Girl Scouts of USA

Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit

(Image credit: COLLINS)

Project: Match

Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms

(Image credit: COLLINS)

Project: Next Insurance

Shortlisted in: Financial Services and Illustration

Design Bridge

(Image credit: Design Bridge)

Project: Crif Dogs

Shortlisted in: Bars & Restaurants

Elmwood

(Image credit: Elmwood)

Project: Preparation H

Shortlisted in: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries

For The People

(Image credit: For The People)

Project: Story Espresso Part 2

Shortlisted in: Copywriting

(Image credit: For The People)

Project: Tech Central

Shortlisted in: Public Sector

GoodLove

(Image credit: GoodLove)

Project: Aplo

Shortlisted in: Financial Services

Greenspace

(Image credit: Greenspace)

Project: Sinéad OD'wyer

Shortlisted in: Typography

Johnson Banks

(Image credit: Johnson Banks)

Project: Jodrell Bank

Shortlisted in: Copywriting

(Image credit: Johnson Banks)

Project: Wild

Shortlisted in: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries

Magpie

(Image credit: Magpie Studio)

Project: Seed Library

Shortlisted in: Bars & Restaurants

(Image credit: Magpie Studio)

Project: Straits

Shortlisted in: Illustration

ManvsMachine

(Image credit: ManvsMachine)

Project: Logitech Logi Dock – A Beautiful Mess

Shortlisted in: Motion

(Image credit: ManvsMachine)

Project: Mini Editions

Shortlisted in: Motion

(Image credit: ManvsMachine)

Project: Nike Air Max Kids

Shortlisted in: Sports & Leisure

Mucho

(Image credit: Mucho)

Project: Big C Charters

Shortlisted in: Sports & Leisure

(Image credit: Mucho)

Project: Kinema

Shortlisted in: Entertainment

(Image credit: Mucho)

Project: Piedmont Art Walk

Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit

(Image credit: Mucho)

Project: Visa

Shortlisted in: Financial Services

Reed Words

(Image credit: Reed Words)

Project: Wallbaby

Shortlisted in: Copywriting

Sejong Center

(Image credit: Sejong Center)

Project: Sejong Center

Shortlisted in: Typography

Sons & Daughters ID

(Image credit: Sons & Daughters ID)

Project: Artery

Shortlisted in: Property & Construction

(Image credit: Sons & Daughters ID)

Project: Contrarian Ventures

Shortlisted in: Financial Services

Studio Sutherl&

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)

Project: Game Six

Shortlisted in: Copywriting

Superunion

(Image credit: Superunion)

Project: China Duty Free: Surreal Island

Shortlisted in: Illustration

(Image credit: Superunion and Monotype)

Project: Evri (with Monotype)

Shortlisted in: Typography

(Image credit: Superunion)

Project: Fedrigoni: Happy Mess

Shortlisted in: Illustration and Publishing

(Image credit: Superunion)

Project: Intel: Portal

Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms

(Image credit: Superunion)

Project: LSO Master Conductor

Shortlisted in: Culture and Motion

(Image credit: Superunion)

Project: Shelter

Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit

(Image credit: Superunion)

Project: SRF

Shortlisted in: Sports & Leisure

Supple Studio

(Image credit: Supple Studio)

Project: Squirrels

Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit

Taxi Studio

(Image credit: Taxi Studio)

Project: Vice Reversa

Shortlisted in: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries

Thisaway

(Image credit: Thisaway)

Project: Knowdonia

Shortlisted in: Copywriting and Transport & Travel

Turner Duckworth

(Image credit: Turner Duckworth)

Project: Icelandic Provisions Skyr

Shortlisted in: FMCG

UnitedUs

(Image credit: UnitedUs)

Project: The Circle

Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit

VMLY&R

(Image credit: VMLY&R)

Project: UEFA Euro 2024

Shortlisted in: Motion

What it means to be on this list

Being shortlisted for the Brand Impact Awards is an accolade in itself: 80 per cent of the 226 entries this year didn't make it past our panel. Standards are unfalteringly high, and if judges feel that none of the projects submitted in a category meet the required standard, that category is cut altogether.

First introduced in 2020, we have three tiers of award: Bronze (formerly Shortlisted), Silver (formerly Highly Commended) and Gold (formerly Winner). In practice, this means that all agencies on this list have achieved Bronze status at least. So congratulations – and good luck for the final reveal at the end of September.