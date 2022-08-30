Brand Impact Awards 2022: shortlist announced

Now in their ninth year, the Brand Impact Awards (BIAs) reward the best branding from around the world, with a rich heritage of past winners that represent the cream of the global design industry.
Today, after much deliberation, we are delighted to reveal the full shortlist for the Brand Impact Awards 2022. Just one-fifth of the entries made it through to this stage: scroll down to see the 39 projects, from 22 different agencies.
This year's multidisciplinary judging panel was our biggest yet, featuring branding experts from London, New York, LA, Amsterdam, New Zealand, Australia and more. Category winners were decided via a series of group debates over several weeks, with specialist judging panels selected to maximise their sector expertise and ensure a rich mix of perspectives on the work.
Thanks to all our judges (opens in new tab) for being so accommodating and generous with their time and expertise during this process.
When will the winners be revealed?
Winners will be revealed on our social channels in w/c 26th Sept 2022.
So without further ado, in alphabetical order, here are the 22 agencies that have made the shortlist in the Brand Impact Awards 2022, and the world-class projects that got them there...
Bond and Coyne
Project: WonderWhat
Shortlisted in: Education
COLLINS
Project: Girl Scouts of USA
Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit
Project: Match
Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms
Project: Next Insurance
Shortlisted in: Financial Services and Illustration
Design Bridge
Project: Crif Dogs
Shortlisted in: Bars & Restaurants
Elmwood
Project: Preparation H
Shortlisted in: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries
For The People
Project: Story Espresso Part 2
Shortlisted in: Copywriting
Project: Tech Central
Shortlisted in: Public Sector
GoodLove
Project: Aplo
Shortlisted in: Financial Services
Greenspace
Project: Sinéad OD'wyer
Shortlisted in: Typography
Johnson Banks
Project: Jodrell Bank
Shortlisted in: Copywriting
Project: Wild
Shortlisted in: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries
Magpie
Project: Seed Library
Shortlisted in: Bars & Restaurants
Project: Straits
Shortlisted in: Illustration
ManvsMachine
Project: Logitech Logi Dock – A Beautiful Mess
Shortlisted in: Motion
Project: Mini Editions
Shortlisted in: Motion
Project: Nike Air Max Kids
Shortlisted in: Sports & Leisure
Mucho
Project: Big C Charters
Shortlisted in: Sports & Leisure
Project: Kinema
Shortlisted in: Entertainment
Project: Piedmont Art Walk
Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit
Project: Visa
Shortlisted in: Financial Services
Reed Words
Project: Wallbaby
Shortlisted in: Copywriting
Sejong Center
Project: Sejong Center
Shortlisted in: Typography
Sons & Daughters ID
Project: Artery
Shortlisted in: Property & Construction
Project: Contrarian Ventures
Shortlisted in: Financial Services
Studio Sutherl&
Project: Game Six
Shortlisted in: Copywriting
Superunion
Project: China Duty Free: Surreal Island
Shortlisted in: Illustration
Project: Evri (with Monotype)
Shortlisted in: Typography
Project: Fedrigoni: Happy Mess
Shortlisted in: Illustration and Publishing
Project: Intel: Portal
Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms
Project: LSO Master Conductor
Shortlisted in: Culture and Motion
Project: Shelter
Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit
Project: SRF
Shortlisted in: Sports & Leisure
Supple Studio
Project: Squirrels
Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit
Taxi Studio
Project: Vice Reversa
Shortlisted in: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries
Thisaway
Project: Knowdonia
Shortlisted in: Copywriting and Transport & Travel
Turner Duckworth
Project: Icelandic Provisions Skyr
Shortlisted in: FMCG
UnitedUs
Project: The Circle
Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit
VMLY&R
Project: UEFA Euro 2024
Shortlisted in: Motion
What it means to be on this list
Being shortlisted for the Brand Impact Awards is an accolade in itself: 80 per cent of the 226 entries this year didn't make it past our panel. Standards are unfalteringly high, and if judges feel that none of the projects submitted in a category meet the required standard, that category is cut altogether.
First introduced in 2020, we have three tiers of award: Bronze (formerly Shortlisted), Silver (formerly Highly Commended) and Gold (formerly Winner). In practice, this means that all agencies on this list have achieved Bronze status at least. So congratulations – and good luck for the final reveal at the end of September.