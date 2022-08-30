Brand Impact Awards 2022: shortlist announced

Our global judging panel has selected 39 projects from 22 different agencies for this year's BIA shortlist.

Now in their ninth year, the Brand Impact Awards (BIAs) reward the best branding from around the world, with a rich heritage of past winners that represent the cream of the global design industry.

Today, after much deliberation, we are delighted to reveal the full shortlist for the Brand Impact Awards 2022. Just one-fifth of the entries made it through to this stage: scroll down to see the 39 projects, from 22 different agencies.

This year's multidisciplinary judging panel was our biggest yet, featuring branding experts from London, New York, LA, Amsterdam, New Zealand, Australia and more. Category winners were decided via a series of group debates over several weeks, with specialist judging panels selected to maximise their sector expertise and ensure a rich mix of perspectives on the work.

Thanks to all our judges (opens in new tab) for being so accommodating and generous with their time and expertise during this process. 

When will the winners be revealed?

Winners will be revealed on our social channels in w/c 26th Sept 2022.

So without further ado, in alphabetical order, here are the 22 agencies that have made the shortlist in the Brand Impact Awards 2022, and the world-class projects that got them there...

Bond and Coyne

WonderWhat by Bond and Coyne

(Image credit: Bond and Coyne)

Project: WonderWhat
Shortlisted in: Education

COLLINS

Girl Scouts of USA by COLLINS

(Image credit: COLLINS)

Project: Girl Scouts of USA
Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit

Match by COLLINS

(Image credit: COLLINS)

Project: Match
Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms

Next Insurance by COLLINS

(Image credit: COLLINS)

Project: Next Insurance
Shortlisted in: Financial Services and Illustration

Design Bridge

Crif Dogs by Design Bridge

(Image credit: Design Bridge)

Project: Crif Dogs
Shortlisted in: Bars & Restaurants

Elmwood

Preparation H by Elmwood

(Image credit: Elmwood)

Project: Preparation H
Shortlisted in: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries

For The People

Story Espresso Part 2 by For The People

(Image credit: For The People)

Project: Story Espresso Part 2
Shortlisted in: Copywriting

Tech Central by For The People

(Image credit: For The People)

Project: Tech Central
Shortlisted in: Public Sector

GoodLove

Aplo by GoodLove

(Image credit: GoodLove)

Project: Aplo
Shortlisted in: Financial Services

Greenspace

Sinéad OD'wyer by Greenspace

(Image credit: Greenspace)

Project: Sinéad OD'wyer
Shortlisted in: Typography

Johnson Banks

Jodrell Bank by Johnson Banks

(Image credit: Johnson Banks)

Project: Jodrell Bank
Shortlisted in: Copywriting

Wild by Johnson Banks

(Image credit: Johnson Banks)

Project: Wild
Shortlisted in: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries

Magpie

Seed Library by Magpie Studio

(Image credit: Magpie Studio)

Project: Seed Library
Shortlisted in: Bars & Restaurants

Straits by Magpie Studio

(Image credit: Magpie Studio)

Project: Straits
Shortlisted in: Illustration

ManvsMachine

Logitech by ManvsMachine

(Image credit: ManvsMachine)

Project: Logitech Logi Dock – A Beautiful Mess
Shortlisted in: Motion

Mini by ManvsMachine

(Image credit: ManvsMachine)

Project: Mini Editions
Shortlisted in: Motion

Nike Air Max Kids by ManvsMachine

(Image credit: ManvsMachine)

Project: Nike Air Max Kids
Shortlisted in: Sports & Leisure

Mucho

Big C Charters by Mucho

(Image credit: Mucho)

Project: Big C Charters
Shortlisted in: Sports & Leisure

Kinema by Mucho

(Image credit: Mucho)

Project: Kinema
Shortlisted in: Entertainment

Piedmont Art Walk by Mucho

(Image credit: Mucho)

Project: Piedmont Art Walk
Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit

Visa by Mucho

(Image credit: Mucho)

Project: Visa
Shortlisted in: Financial Services

Reed Words

Wallbaby by Reed Words

(Image credit: Reed Words)

Project: Wallbaby
Shortlisted in: Copywriting

Sejong Center

Sejong Center by Sejong Center

(Image credit: Sejong Center)

Project: Sejong Center
Shortlisted in: Typography

Sons & Daughters ID

Artery by Sons & Daughters ID

(Image credit: Sons & Daughters ID)

Project: Artery
Shortlisted in: Property & Construction

Contrarian Ventures by Sons & Daughters ID

(Image credit: Sons & Daughters ID)

Project: Contrarian Ventures
Shortlisted in: Financial Services

Studio Sutherl&

Game Six by Studio Sutherl&

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)

Project: Game Six
Shortlisted in: Copywriting

Superunion

China Duty Free: Surreal Island by Superunion

(Image credit: Superunion)

Project: China Duty Free: Surreal Island
Shortlisted in: Illustration

Evri by Superunion and Monotype

(Image credit: Superunion and Monotype)

Project: Evri (with Monotype)
Shortlisted in: Typography

Fedrigoni Happy Mess by Superunion

(Image credit: Superunion)

Project: Fedrigoni: Happy Mess
Shortlisted in: Illustration and Publishing

Intel: Portal by Superunion

(Image credit: Superunion)

Project: Intel: Portal
Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms

LSO Master Conductor by Superunion

(Image credit: Superunion)

Project: LSO Master Conductor
Shortlisted in: Culture and Motion

Shelter by Superunion

(Image credit: Superunion)

Project: Shelter
Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit

SRF by Superunion

(Image credit: Superunion)

Project: SRF
Shortlisted in: Sports & Leisure

Supple Studio

Squirrels by Supple Studio

(Image credit: Supple Studio)

Project: Squirrels
Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit

Taxi Studio

Vice Reversa by Taxi Studio

(Image credit: Taxi Studio)

Project: Vice Reversa
Shortlisted in: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries

Thisaway

Knowdonia by Thisaway

(Image credit: Thisaway)

Project: Knowdonia
Shortlisted in: Copywriting and Transport & Travel

Turner Duckworth

Icelandic Provisions Skyr by Turner Duckworth

(Image credit: Turner Duckworth)

Project: Icelandic Provisions Skyr
Shortlisted in: FMCG

UnitedUs

The Circle by UnitedUs

(Image credit: UnitedUs)

Project: The Circle
Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit

VMLY&R

UEFA Euro 2024 by VMLY&R

(Image credit: VMLY&R)

Project: UEFA Euro 2024
Shortlisted in: Motion

What it means to be on this list

Being shortlisted for the Brand Impact Awards is an accolade in itself: 80 per cent of the 226 entries this year didn't make it past our panel. Standards are unfalteringly high, and if judges feel that none of the projects submitted in a category meet the required standard, that category is cut altogether.

First introduced in 2020, we have three tiers of award: Bronze (formerly Shortlisted), Silver (formerly Highly Commended) and Gold (formerly Winner). In practice, this means that all agencies on this list have achieved Bronze status at least. So congratulations – and good luck for the final reveal at the end of September.

Nick Carson
Nick Carson

Nick is a content strategist and copywriter. He has worked with world-class agencies including Superunion, Wolff Olins and Vault49 on brand storytelling, tone of voice and verbal strategy for global brands such as Virgin, Pepsi and TikTok. Nick launched the Brand Impact Awards (opens in new tab) in 2013 while editor of Computer Arts, and remains chair of judges. He's written for Creative Bloq on design and branding matters since the site's launch.

