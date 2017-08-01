Bring your apps to life with this iOS 11 course

The release of iOS 11 is right around the corner. Now is the perfect time to freshen up your skills or start from scratch to master the art of app development. Get your start with the Complete iOS 11 and Swift Developer Course, on sale for 95% off the retail price.

The Complete iOS 11 and Swift Developer Course allows you to go hands on with iOS and the coding languages that bring apps to life. Taught by expert Rob Percival, this course allows you to learn by doing. You'll work your way through 20 app-building projects to learn how to work with Apple's operating system. By the time you're finished, you'll be building your own apps from scratch!