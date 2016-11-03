Build your own business with this Launchpad course and certification

The tech world loves disruption. Now it’s your turn to disrupt the industry with your own incredible ideas. The Silicon Valley Tech Startup Launchpad Course and Certification will show you how to do it, and you can get it on sale for just $29 (approx. £24).

Launching a startup is full of challenges, but you can skip ahead of others by picking up skills from the Silicon Valley Tech Startup Launchpad Course and Certification. Learn how to get off the ground with this 90-day crash course packed with techniques on building and developing your business--plus, you’ll get a certification to prove your skills.